Family and friends can celebrate the season at Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston with holiday festivities for all, from a decadent chocolate bar in the lobby to après-ski cocktail tasting experience. The hotel will be transformed into a contemporary, magical alpine winter wonderland this holiday season.

A decadent chocolate wonderland

The hotel lobby will become an après-ski-inspired chocolate lover’s fantasy with a vibrant and whimsical chocolate bar as the show-stopping centerpiece displaying sweets in all forms and fashions. Executive Pastry Chef Rob Differ and his team have curated a decadent selection of chocolates for guests to delight in including the new signature Chocolate Mousse Bar featuring three rich flavors served with plentiful toppings such as candied hazelnuts and salted caramel to savor. Guests can also enjoy the perfect cup of hot cocoa with festive toppings such as peppermint bark and a vanilla swirl marshmallow. The delicious chocolate boutique features colorful bonbons, tasty holiday cookies, and signature holiday cakes all available to purchase for the perfect holiday gift.

The chocolate wonderland will pop up from December 1 to January 1, 2023 with weekday hours from 3 to 7 p.m. and weekend hours from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Enjoy an après-ski cocktail tasting

Trifecta, the hotel’s cocktail lounge, will be transformed into an Alpine winter lounge this holiday season designed by DiCicco Design. The Après-Ski Cocktail Tasting includes four bold, crafted winter cocktails inspired by iconic Four Seasons ski resorts around the world. Trifecta’s expert mixologists will present each cocktail tableside and provide a sensory experience to transport guests to each locale.

The tasting experience, including food bites to share, is offered from December 1 to January 1, 2023 starting at 5 p.m. with two seatings per evening. Space is limited with a maximum of six people per booking. Reservations are essential and can be made by booking here.

One+One après-ski brunch

Each weekend starting December 3, guests can enjoy a delightful après-ski inspired brunch with family and friends in One+One, the Hotel’s warm and sunny restaurant. Connect over rich and comforting flavors crafted by Executive Sous Chef Daniel Burger and his team. Taste the classic European tartiflette or stay closer to Boston by warming up with a New England après-ski-inspired favorite, clam chowder en croute topped with a fluffy golden puff pastry. For dessert, indulge in the beautiful and tasty chocolate fondue fountain and creative s’mores tacos.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made by booking here.

A delightful holiday tea

Celebrate and delight in Trifecta’s Afternoon High Tea. This season enjoy raspberry profiteroles, eggnog petite four and perfectly paired liqueur tastings during this contemporary take on the classic holiday tea.

Holiday Afternoon Tea is served every Friday, Saturday and Sunday beginning December 2. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by booking here.

Relaxation and renewal

Guests are welcome to rejuvenate at The Wellness Floor at One Dalton this holiday season by experiencing the new Sleep Ritual, a treatment developed by GROUND WELLBEING. One Dalton’s spa is the first in the U.S. to launch this ritual, which includes breathing exercises, aromatherapy, and massage to promote a deep sense of relaxation, allowing guests to unwind encouraging the mind and body to fully relax. For those looking for the perfect holiday gift, stop by the spa’s specialty boutique and shop for loved ones this season.

To book a festive getaway, call 617-377-4888 or book here.