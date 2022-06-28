The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular is back. After two years of COVID cancellations, the full event is scheduled to return to the Esplanade and our TV screens this July 4. Keith Lockhart will conduct and guest artists performing include musical icon Chaka Khan, singer and Broadway star Heather Headley, singer and songwriter Javier Colon, and Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes and Drums.

The concert starts at 8 p.m. with fireworks shooting off at 10:30 p.m. If you want to fight for a spot on the Esplanade, gates open at noon, but you can also view the spectacle from your couch: The extravaganza will be broadcast on Bloomberg Television and Boston’s WHDH-TV.

Want an in-person show without the trek into Boston? The North Shore area has you covered, with more than a dozen fireworks shows scheduled for the holiday weekend.

July 1

Haverhill

Kick off the holiday weekend with a fireworks display at Riverside Park in Haverhill. The event begins at 5 p.m. with performances by two live bands before the main attraction hits the skies.

When: 9:15 p.m.

Where: Riverside Park, 162 Lincoln Ave., Haverhill

Rain date: July 5

July 2

Andover

Andover launches its holiday weekend with a fireworks show on Saturday night at the local high school. If you need more holiday spirit, come back out on Monday for a pancake breakfast and parade.

When: 9:20 p.m.

Where: Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Rd., Andover

Rain date: July 9

Salem

Salem’s fireworks spectacular will be accompanied by music from the 42-piece Hillyer Festival Orchestra. Come early to secure a seat and enjoy a lineup of events including live reggae, kids’ crafts, singers from Salem High School, and more.

When: 9:15 p.m.

Where: Derby Wharf, 160 Derby St., Salem

Rain date: July 5

Salem, New Hampshire

Tuscan Village in Salem, New Hampshire will kick off a day of festivities begin at 10 a.m. with the opening of the property’s beer garden and food trucks. Live music and face painting start at 4 p.m. and visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets and settle in for the fun.

When: Dusk

Where: Tuscan Village, Salem, NH

Rain date: July 9

Salisbury

Come early to enjoy an oceanfront performance by the Lisa Love Experience, and stay for the 20-minute fireworks display.

When: 10:15 p.m.

Where: Salisbury Beach

Rain date: No rain date, but Salisbury hosts a fireworks show every Saturday throughout the summer.

July 3

Gloucester

Gloucester’s July 3 fireworks are an institution in the city, lighting up the sky after a waterfront concert on Stacey Boulevard and the annual Gloucester Horribles Parade (which kicks off at 6 p.m.). Families are welcome to set up blankets and enjoy a full evening of Independence Day celebrations, with parking located at the Gloucester high school.

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Stage Fort Park, 1 Hough Ave., Gloucester

Rain date: July 5

Lynn

Marvel at fireworks over Nahant Bay from a spot at Red Rock Park, on King’s Beach, or along Lynn Shore Drive in Lynn or Humphrey Street in Swampscott.

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Red Rock Park, Lynn Shore Dr., Lynn

Rain date: July 5

Manchester

Manchester offers a small town Fourth of July celebration at its traditional best. A concert kicks of the evening at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks after dark. The beach parking lot will be reserved for handicapped parking, so plan accordingly.

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Singing Beach, Manchester

Rain date: July 5

July 4

Amesbury

The July 4 fireworks cap off Amesbury Days, a nearly two-week celebration of the town. Live music starts at 7 p.m. and food will be available from vendors including Big Rig BBQ, Monstah Dawgs, GKK Concessions, and Hodgie’s Ice Cream.

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Woodsom Park, Lions Mouth Rd., Amesbury

Beverly Farms/ Prides Crossing

Thousands of people flock to West Beach and the surrounding waters each year to watch the traditional fireworks show and see flares illuminating the shoreline. A wristband – $15 ahead of time, $20 day-of – is required to enter the beach for viewing. More details available online.

When: 9:15 p.m.

Where: West Beach, 121 West St., Beverly

Rain date: July 5

Marblehead

Back after a two-year hiatus, Marblehead’s annual fireworks show returns this year. At 9 p.m. a series of flares will be set off, illuminating the harbor, followed by fireworks.

When: 9:15 p.m.

Where: Marblehead Harbor, ideas for good viewing spots available online

Rain date: July 5

Salisbury

Salisbury makes another appearance on the list with a beachfront concert of beloved covers by local band Joppa Flatts at 7:30 p.m., followed by fireworks.

When: 10:15 p.m.

Where: Salisbury Beach

Rain date: No rain date, but Salisbury hosts a fireworks show every Saturday throughout the summer.

Wakefield

Wakefield’s fireworks show tops off a day of festivities including a fishing derby; pet, doll carriage, and bicycle parades; canoe and kayak races; and a visit from the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile. The town’s 75th Independence Day Parade steps off a 5 p.m. and live music begins at 6 p.m., followed by fireworks.

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Over Lake Quannapowitt

Rain date: July 5