Gurney’s Newport allows for a socially distanced getaway at a waterfront haven with sprawling resort grounds, a marina setting, and ample outdoor space.

The property has taken every step possible to ensure guests’ safety, from check-in to check-out, including rigorous cleaning protocols, property-wide implementation of personal protective equipment and hand sanitizing stations, and the introduction of new social distancing practices.

On arrival, guests receive a package with their room key, a letter from the Resort Manager, and details regarding in-room programming offerings. In-room programming includes expanded in-room dining menus, wellness kits, curated playlists, and kids in-room activities. You can also find robust room service and grab-and-go menus.

Gurney’s dining areas, Scarpetta, The Pineapple Club, and The Lounge & Fire Pit are now open for outdoor dining and 50% capacity for indoor dining. Per Rhode Island state guidelines, reservations are required for The Pineapple Club and The Lounge & Fire Pit. Guests can also order from an enhanced in-room dining menu or from For Five Coffee, the hotel’s grab-and-go option, offering a variety of artisanal coffees, freshly baked breakfast pastries, sandwiches, salads, gelato, and fresh juices.

Gurney’s Newport has also implemented a 24-hour cancellation policy, valid for all 2020 stays. More of their safety protocols include:

· Self parking

· Hand sanitizing stations, antibacterial wipes, and masks throughout the property

· PPE packs including individually packaged disposable masks, sanitary wipes and gloves

· Utilization of additional outdoor spaces throughout the resort

· Limited capacity at the outdoor pool

· Fitness center is temporarily closed

To read more about Gurney’s COVID-19 policies, visit gurneysresorts.com/newport/covid-19-response. For more information and to book stays, visit gurneysresorts.com/newport.