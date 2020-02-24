New high-end living is making a statement in Beverly. Situated downtown, next to the MBTA parking garage and encompassing the new restaurant concept FRANK, Holmes Beverly stands six stories above Rantoul Street. Now leasing, the property features a mostly brick facade, blending in with the traditionally New England-style buildings in downtown Beverly, but with huge glass windows and slate gray accents that give a taste of the building’s chic interiors. And the inside is even better than the outside.

The complex, which broke ground in 2016 and opened in the fall of 2018, contains studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units which are now leasing, with prices ranging from around $2,250 to $2,500 for the one-bedroom, one-bath units, and around $2,700 to $3,350 for the two-bedroom, two-bath, 1,000 square foot units. You can call the development at 833.738.2809 for pricing details for the 500 square foot studios.

The already spacious units are made even more bright and airy with large windows, light-colored floors and walls, white quartz countertops, and clean lines throughout. Modern appliance and gas stovetops round out the kitchen, while the bedrooms boast walk-in closets and bathrooms with floor to ceiling marbled porcelain. The eco-friendly project has been named LEED Gold Certifiable and Energy Star Rated. All units have a washer and dryer, and many units even have their own balconies.

But for those who don’t have a private balcony, the roof deck is open to all and provides views of the Bass River on one side and the ocean on the other. They hope to have a grill up there this summer for more great summer evenings.

Barnat Development, owned by Sarah Barnat, is the real estate development firm behind other Boston-area developments like Maverick Landing, the Foundry at Newburyport, and Avenir in downtown Boston. The firm specializes in mixed-use, urban, and transit-oriented construction, exemplified by Holmes Beverly’s MBTA-adjacent location, shared building with FRANK, and urban planning principles.

With its location in the heart of Beverly and by the commuter rail station, residents have the world at their fingertips even without a car, capturing the essence of urban living but with the cost and convenience of the suburbs. Residents walk to top-notch shops, restaurants, and entertainment, or take the train into the city for work or for a night out. For those who still need to keep a car around, Holmes leases 70 spaces a month from the MBTA parking garage.

Additional apartment amenities include a fitness room, a library, a meeting space, bike storage, and a private function space. Plus, the property is pet friendly. Tie this all in with the modern palette and timeless style chosen by the design team, and Holmes Beverly makes for some of the most elegant living on the North Shore.

Holmes Beverly will hold an open house on Thursday, February 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. featuring wine and cheese from FRANK. Guests can tour two available units, a one-bedroom and a two-bedroom, both now leasing. Call 833.738.2809 to RSVP.

For more information, visit holmesbeverly.com.