The Hotel Viking in Newport, Rhode Island, looks great for its age. Built in 1926, the hotel rests at the very start of the swanky Bellevue Avenue. The famed mansions sit just five minutes down the road one way; the waterfront and its shops and restaurants just five minutes the other way.

The hotel has seen countless greats walk through its front doors, including Ella Fitzgerald and President John F. Kennedy, and in the ’90s it became a member of the Historic Hotels of America. The place looks a whole lot different now than it did a hundred years ago, especially after its renovations in 2007 and 2016. But it still retains most of its original Colonial Revival architecture—it looks identical from the outside, reigning over Bellevue Avenue. And the hotel’s original room keys from the ’20s still hang behind the front desk.

Accommodations come in a range of sizes and styles, from suites to guestrooms, and from historic to modern. The guestrooms located in the original wings of the hotel include period furniture and modern marble bathrooms, and many have fireplaces and clawfoot bathtubs. The Newport guestrooms, located in the newer wings of the hotel, are fashioned in chic décor with subtle hues and rich textures, plus 21st-century amenities like minibars and USB charging ports.

The hotel’s suites, also located in both the older and newer wings, kick the luxury up a notch. Designed to capture the essence of the Newport mansions, some have clawfoot bathtubs, while others have private balconies. The suites sleep varying numbers of guests, so check Hotel Viking’s website to see which suite or guestrooms best suits your needs. No matter your choice, the rooms are always opulent, and the beds are always plushy.

The newly renovated spa proves one of the hotel’s biggest draws—Spa Fjör offers signature massages, facials, body treatments, and bath rituals. They even have some “Global Rituals” that focus on traditional wellness remedies from other cultures, along with “Journeys” for a full day of R&R.

A fun little spa treat: before your massage, you’ll be invited into Spa Fjör’s relaxation room with a new Himalayan sea salt wall to enjoy a complimentary beverage from the spa’s drink menu—like “Beauty Water” with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, or an immune-boosting concoction with elderberry and cranberry.

While it’s tempting to visit Hotel Viking for the spa alone, the hotel has some other standout features like an indoor pool and whirlpool, a fitness center, and a rooftop lounge.

The culinary offerings are also stellar—the anchor restaurant, One Bellevue, focuses on fresh, local ingredients in a fine dining setting.

In One Bellevue’s Garden Room, a bright and airy space with exposed white brick overlooking the garden, the hotel hosts afternoon tea on Saturdays through Mondays. The traditional tea service includes your choice of tea, plus a lineup of snacks that are as tasty as they are adorable: fresh pastries, crustless sandwiches, and petit fours.

In the warmer months, don’t miss the chance to grab a drink at the Top of Newport Bar, affording views of Newport out to Narragansett Bay. The menu includes seasonal cocktails, a selection of wines and draft beers, and a handful of light bites.

While Hotel Viking is perfect for a romantic, quiet couple’s getaway, attracts folks of all demographics. The big indoor pool makes the hotel appealing to families with young children.

There are few better spots in New England to turn back the clock and step into a more glamorous era than Newport. Hotel Viking lets you live like a Gilded Age millionaire, even if just for the weekend.

For more information, visit hotelviking.com.