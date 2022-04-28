Whether the mother in your life prefers sipping mimosas, going for a run, or tapping into her creative side, the North Shore offers a way for her to enjoy Mother’s Day.

Brunch or Dine

Hawthorne Hotel, Salem

The Hawthorne offers elegant surroundings and an indulgent brunch buffet stocked with pastries, salads, pasta, meat, fish, egg dishes, and, of course, plenty of dessert. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 978-825-4360.

Salem Waterfront Hotel, Salem

Treat Mom to brunch with a view. Choose between seatings at noon and 2:30 p.m. Advanced tickets required and available online.

Appleton Farms, Ipswich

Order special menu items made in the farmhouse kitchen (avocado toast on fresh sourdough, perhaps, or maybe lemon creme brioche buns?) and eat on the rolling lawn of this historic working farm. Menu available on Instagram.

Beauport Cruiselines, Gloucester

Enjoy a live Dj and a brunch buffet of breakfast classics, pasta, ham, and dessert, all while cruising the waters of Gloucester Harbor. Tickets available at beauportcruiselines.com/cruise-schedule.

Beauport Cruiselines

Beauport Hotel, Gloucester

Gloucester’s waterfront hotel offers two ways to celebrate Mom: a ballroom brunch buffet including customized waffles, herb-crusted sirloin, and more, or the 1606 Restaurant’s prix fixe menu featuring grilled oysters and cornish hen.

Drag brunch, The Derby, Salem

If you want a brunch that’s less sedate, check out The Derby’s raucous (in the best way) drag brunch. Order from the regular brunch menu and enjoy your food while taking in a high-energy drag performance. Tickets available online.

Black and Blue, Burlington

Book lunch or dinner and you’ll start off with a sparkling wine toast, then choose between delicious seafood and perfectly cooked steak for your meal. Reserve a table online.

Relax

Mama’s Morning Yoga Hike, Ward Reservation, Andover | May 7

Hike up Holt Hill to the reservation’s solstice stones, unwind with an all-levels yoga flow, then relax while enjoying the scenic vista. Bring home herbal bath salts and an herbal face mask to continue the pampering at home. Reserve tickets at thetrustees.org/event/74395.

Fit4Mom Kids Race, 5K and 10K Run/Walk, Lt. Ross Memorial park, Peabody | May 7

Start with a family run then hang around for snacks and a live DJ in the park. And bring along wrapped snacks or a backpack to donate to the No Child Goes Hungry in Peabody collection drive. Register at fit4mom5k.com.



Schooner Thomas E. Lannon | Photograph by Robert Serbagi

Mother’s Day Sail on the Schooner Thomas E. Lannon, Gloucester

In memory of owner Heath Ellis’ own mother, the Schooner Thomas E. Lannon makes its first sail of the year on Mother’s Day each year. Relax with a beverage, help the crew raise the sails, or just sit back and enjoy the beauty of the water. Book online at schooner.org.

Mother’s Day Jazz, Gloucester Stage, Gloucester

Enjoy the music of Grammy-nominated vocalist and bandleader Nicole Zuraitis and her ensemble of woman-identified musicians for Generations of Her, a celebration of women songwriters. Tickets available at gloucesterstage.com/mothers-day-jazz.

Create

Mother’s Day Weekend Crafting Workshop, Appleton Farms, Ipswich | May 7

Make a gift for Mom or bring her along for a creative outing. Blend your own loose-leaf tea, make a lavender-filled sachet, and design your own dried-flower wreath. Registration online at thetrustees.org/event/72865.

DIY flower bar at Hammer and Stain | Photograph courtesy of Hammer and Stain

DIY flower bar and drop-in painting, Hammer and Stain, Beverly | May 7

Stop in to this DIY craft shop to create something special. Visit the by-the-stem bouquet bar to customize the perfect floral arrangement or choose a paintable gift or sign project to make your own (or your mother’s).

Paper Quilting, Peabody Essex Museum, Salem | May 7 and 8

This drop-in artmaking event designed for Mother’s Day lets participants cut, collect and collage to make quilt cards inspired by the patterns of nature. Event included with museum admission; more details on the museum website.

Mother’s Day Mirrors, Cape Ann Museum, Gloucester

Browse the museum’s collection of decorative furniture or spend some time with the new exhibit of paintings by local artist Judi Rotenberg, and use the inspiration to embellish a mirror as a gift (or just for the joy of creating). Free with museum admission, but advanced reservations are encouraged.