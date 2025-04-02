In New England, each season delivers something special. But when spring rolls around, it is impossible to feel anything but euphoria when colder temps give way to blooming flowers and a brighter, stronger sun.

In Newburyport, signs of spring are everywhere in the robust downtown, where something is always happening and ready to be explored. This historic maritime community has something for everyone—history, shopping, dining and entertainment—all taking place in or near Market Square and State Street.

The Arts

If you enjoy taking in the sights on foot, Newburyport’s Spring Fest is for you. This two-day event, taking place over the weekend of May 24–25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., celebrates art and culture. Attendees enjoy live music, food trucks, artisans and more.

Visitors to the waterfront will also see a new sculpture in the Market Landing Park Plaza. Created by artist Aaron T. Stephan of Portland, Maine, this 12- by 12- by 20-foot artwork depicts life-size ship masts and doubles as a great photo opportunity.

The Custom House Maritime Museum, just off the Clipper City Rail Trail, is an incredible stop for all things maritime history. Here, spring brings exciting news, like the grand opening of the museum’s Children’s Discovery Center. And, on April 11, be sure to see the museum adorned with floral displays for its Boats in Bloom fundraiser, a ticketed event.

Historic Bartlet Mall | Photographs by Shutterstock

Springtime is busy as ever at the Firehouse Center for the Arts, which boasts a full calendar of shows. The entertainment ranges from comedy nights to Varla Jean Merman’s drag show, “The Errors Tour,” taking place at the end of May as part of Pride weekend celebrations.

The Newburyport Farmers’ Market runs every Sunday, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Tannery Marketplace and is a wonderful way to meet area producers. From fruits and vegetables to baked goods and unique crafts, you will not walk away empty handed.

Waterfront & Dining

Newburyport’s Waterfront Park has undergone an impressive redesign and is the perfect place to sit and stroll. If you’d rather take to the water, the city offers several harbor tours, from shorter excursions on the Yankee Clipper to river cruises and day trips. For marine enthusiasts, a whale watch in the Gulf of Maine aboard the Captain’s Lady III is a must.

Relaxing with a drink while overlooking the water as the sun sets is one of the best ways to end the day (or begin the night!), and Newburyport has plenty of options. The Goat, Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar, and Michael’s Harborside all offer waterside seating.

Joy Nest located in the Tannery | Photographs by Anthony Tieuli

If al fresco dining downtown with a stellar cocktail or mocktail is on your to-do list, it’s impossible to go wrong at The Paddle Inn, Brine or Bar25, where the food, atmosphere and people watching on State Street never disappoint.

Shopping

When it comes to retail therapy, from casual wear to date night outfits, jewelry, kids’ clothes, homewares and more, you are in the right place. You can easily devote a full day to this worthy pursuit. Local clothing shop staples include Shine, Charleston & Coco, and Solemates—all are owned by Newburyport residents.

What’s a spring tablescape without gorgeous flowers? New this season to the downtown retail landscape is The Hive, the perfect place to pick up incredible florals. The studio also offers a great selection of gifts and home décor to elevate any entertaining experience.

One of the best things about Newburyport is that you can have a predetermined plan or just play it by ear. It’s the perfect day or weekend trip destination.