Northshore magazine hosted the second annual Future of Beauty 2025 event this past Wednesday, April 2 at the spacious Andover Country Club. Attendees enjoyed small bites and cocktails while they explored an immersive beauty and wellness showcase. An expert beauty panel was the centerpiece of the night and focused on the latest trends and insider secrets in skincare, haircare, and medspa treatments. The evening ended with an opportunity to mix and mingle and attendees each received a luxury swag bag to take home.

The Expert Beauty Panel moderated by Northshore magazine Editor, Nancy Berry, included:

Dr. Anna Petrololous – a Harvard-trained, double board certified, widely recognized Facial Plastic Surgeon, who founded The New England Facial and Cosmetic Surgery Center 25 years ago in Danvers and Boston, along with the Center for Classic Beauty MedSpa.

Chris Kishfy – Master Stylist and Owner of Salon Invi.

Dr. Rosy Sandhu – Founding Director of Neem Medical Spa in Boston, Lynnfield, and Winchester and Salem New Hampshire. She is a board-certified internal medicine physician

Ciara Dimou – Founder of VAIN Medi Spa & VAIN Academy. She a board-certified Nurse Practitioner and Doctor of Nursing Practice.

Marina Colette – Clinical Director and Aesthetic Practitioner at Interlocks MedSpa.

Event sponsors included:

Vain Medi Spa, POSH Aesthetics and Wellness, Ioannis P. Glavas – Boston Eyelid Specialist, INTERLOCKS MedSpa, The New England Facial & Cosmetic Surgery Center, NESTED Organization & Design, Gleem Beauty, Fringe Salon, Cavalla Studios Candles, DrinkThat, Fit Revolution, Stonhart, SalonInvi, BodiScience

Photo Gallery

View all the photos(357) on our Future of Beauty 2025 Facebook Photo Album

Looking for a high-res version of any photos from the event? Please contact us.