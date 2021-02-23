Lupoli Companies is now pre-leasing the final phase of Riverwalk Lofts, a luxury loft community located in Lawrence on the North Andover line. The final phase will feature 338 brand new loft apartments, which completes the Riverwalk Lofts community, bringing the total number of units in the community to almost 600.

Riverwalk Lofts offers a luxury living experience that blends modern design with a historic setting. The final phase of units will feature 16-foot ceilings, 12-foot windows, exposed brick, quartz countertops, hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, and spacious second floor mezzanine lofts.

The community will offer an abundance of amenities including two fitness centers, a wine and coffee bar, a game room, semi-private work areas, conference rooms, private dining areas for entertaining, covered parking, a rooftop patio and grilling area, and much more.

Situated on the west side of the sprawling fifty-acre Riverwalk Innovation District, Riverwalk Lofts truly offers a one-of-a-kind live, work, play experience. This unique neighborhood has slowly grown over the past twenty years and has transformed into a destination in and of itself. With restaurants, cafes, spas, salons, banks, medical offices, and more located right on campus, residents at Riverwalk Lofts have everything they need just steps from their door.

This summer, Lupoli Companies plans to open The Pavilion at Riverwalk, featuring a 1,250 car parking garage, cafes and retail stores, an upscale restaurant and function facility, Class A office space, and a regulation sized football field and track on the roof. Residents of Riverwalk Lofts will be able to walk from their home across a connector bridge bringing them right to the amenities at The Pavilion. With the addition of The Pavilion and more exciting plans for the Riverwalk Innovation District, this neighborhood is on-track to become the “new Main Street.”

While there is plenty to do at Riverwalk, the community is also conveniently located only 10 minutes from beautiful downtown Andover, a quaint downtown with restaurants, shops, and cafés. Riverwalk Lofts is also only 20 minutes from the New Hampshire border, offering easy access to tax-free shopping at the Rockingham Mall and Tuscan Village, skiing, walking trails, and more.

Residents looking for a transit-oriented community will enjoy immediate access to the MBTA commuter rail to Boston, located directly adjacent to the Riverwalk campus. The property is also located right off I-495 and just minutes from I-93.

Units in the final phase of Riverwalk Lofts start at $2,000 and sizes range from 866 square feet to 1,544 square feet for studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units. To learn more, view photos, and check availability, visit theriverwalklofts.com.