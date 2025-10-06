When some husbands need a Christmas gift for their wife they pick something up at the store, when Brendan Hamm needed a Christmas gift for his wife, Danielle Hamm, he started his own family business. After watching a tutorial on YouTube, he decided to try making candles. Using a $30 kit from Amazon, he created his first candle for his wife’s gift. Not only did she love it, but she challenged him to sell his handmade candles. The result was the creation of Cavalla Studios in 2023 specializing in luxury handcrafted candles.

Supporting Veterans

Hamm, a Marine Corps Veteran who served two deployments, knew Cavalla Studios needed to support veterans. He decided that 10% of the profits from the business would support three different veterans’ organizations – Massachusetts Fallen Heros, Home Base Foundation, and Ironstone Farm. All three organizations are dedicated to helping veterans heal from the invisible wounds of war – something Hamm knows about firsthand. His second deployment took him to Fallujah, Iraq, where he served as a platoon sergeant in the infantry leading 41 Marines. He spent seven months there conducting both combat and humanitarian missions.

“Our candles aren’t just about filling your space with fragrance—they are about creating a meaningful impact. And each time you light one of our candles, you become part of that story,” explains Hamm.

The word “Cavalla” means horse in Italian and reflects their family’s love of all things equestrian, and Danielle Hamm’s Italian heritage. It is also inspired by the important work at Ironstone Farm in Andover, which provides equine assisted therapy and activities for veterans facing trauma, post-traumatic-stress-disorder, and other mental health issues. Hamm detailed his first-hand experience watching therapy horses help veterans improve their social interactions, communicate more effectively, and process trauma. “These therapy horses have been a source of inspiration and healing for myself and my family, and they represent the strength and support that veterans need,” says Hamm.

Hand-Poured Luxury

Each candle is hand poured into a glass vessel by Hamm and manufactured in a precise method utilizing healthy and clean materials. Hamm, who has over 17 years of professional manufacturing experience, draws from his expertise to ensure he is offering the best quality product possible. All candles are vegan and cruelty-free, contain all-natural soy wax that is manufactured in the United States, contain exclusively phthalate free premium fragrance oils and essential oils, and only lead-free natural cotton wicks. The result is an eco-friendly luxury product with the cleanest and healthiest long-lasting burn possible – 40-50 hours to be precise.

Cavalla Studios currently has a line of twelve Classic Candles that each have a special meaning to the Hamm Family. As North Shore residents they celebrate their love of all things Salem and Halloween with the Salem Soy Classic Candle that comes with a perfect blend of pumpkin, cardamom, clove, and a touch of vanilla. Being a beach loving family they draw inspiration from the salt air and coastal environments. The first candle they created, the Aquinnah Classic Candle, transports you to the stunning west side of Martha’s Vineyard with scents of sea salt, cedar oil, beach grass, amber, eucalyptus, and oak. Those looking to skip past Halloween and jump into the holiday season will love their Buon Natale Classic Candle inspired by fresh-cut Christmas trees, Balsam, Fraser firs, and all things evergreen. Hints of citrus and cedar undertones create the perfect comforting holiday scent. All their Classic Candles can be ordered as a Farmhouse Candle – the exact same candle and scent but in a rustic mason jar.

In addition to their Classic Candle line, they offer a Reed Diffuser, soy wax melts, travel candles, made to order custom candles, and a candle subscription for each season. The Fall Collection subscription includes the Windswept Farm, Salem, and Plum Island Classic Candles.

All of Cavalla Studios’ products can be purchased through their website and at curated lists of shops, including Helen Thomas Simply Smashing and Beem Light Sauna – both in Andover, Massachusetts.

For more information and to purchase candles please visit cavallastudios.com.