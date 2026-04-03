Opals can be notoriously finicky stones to work with. So when a damaged opal ring arrived on Nate Swisher’s jewelry bench, he knew repairing it would be a delicate process, from finding the right stones to replace the broken ones to handling the new stones with careful precision. “Opals are really tricky to match the color, the fire,” says Swisher, a master jeweler at Royal Jewelers in Andover. “And opals are very fragile.” It takes a practiced eye and sure hand to accomplish this kind of start-to-finish jewelry repair and fabrication.
Royal Jewelers artisans are meticulous in restoring precious heirloom jewelry.
“Our artisa