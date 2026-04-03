Subscribe Now

The Magazine

Northshore October 2025
Opals can be notoriously finicky stones to work with. So when a damaged opal ring arrived on Nate Swisher’s jewelry bench, he knew repairing it would be a delicate process, from finding the right stones to replace the broken ones to handling the new stones with careful precision. “Opals are really tricky to match the color, the fire,” says Swisher, a master jeweler at Royal Jewelers in Andover. “And opals are very fragile.” It takes a practiced eye and sure hand to accomplish this kind of start-to-finish jewelry repair and fabrication. Royal Jewelers artisans are meticulous in restoring precious heirloom jewelry. “Our artisa
Already a subscriber (including print subscriptions)? LOG IN HERE

Keep Reading — It's Free to Join

You've reached your limit of free articles this month. Create a free account to continue reading Northshore Magazine content and get our weekly email newsletter.

Want full access and a print subscription? Subscribe now.