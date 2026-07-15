When it’s time to replace the roof of your house, the solution runs more than shingles deep.

It’s about selecting the right roof system to weather the climate and hiring a credentialed contractor to install and coordinate all the system’s elements — the waterproofing, hips, ridges and the edges, the ventilation system and yes, the shingles.

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“In Massachusetts, you have to prepare for winter storms, nor’easters and wind-driven rain,” says Galen Burrell, senior building science strategist at CertainTeed, North America’s leading brand of exterior and interior building products. “And you want a system like CertainTeed’s, where all the components are engineered to work together to create a roof system that is resilient to all those likely weather events.”

A resilient roof, he adds, is tailored to stand up to the local climate and helps protect against common issues such as water intrusion, wind damage and snow loads, which help maintain the integrity of the structure over time, supporting the long-term value of the home.

“True resilience relies on details homeowners can’t see, which is why selecting a contractor with the proper training and expertise makes a difference,” he says. “Even the highest-quality materials can underperform if critical installation details are overlooked.”

That’s why CertainTeed has credentialed contractors who, through the company’s Resilience360™ program, are trained not only to do installations but also to understand how water is managed, how edges are reinforced against uplift and how barriers and materials work together across the entire house.

This depth of knowledge provides homeowners with greater confidence and long-term protection.

“Most roof failures ultimately occur due to workmanship issues,” Burrell says. “And at least 80 percent occur in less than 20 percent of the roof area, typically not in the field of the roof, but in the transition points, such as the valleys where two roofs meet.”

CertainTeed’s resilient roof systems, which come with up to a 50-year warranty, are highly engineered and tested out at the company’s Malvern, Pennsylvania headquarters, which serves as a living laboratory that allows the company to showcase and evaluate the systems and the impact they have in a practical environment.

“We also have a research and development hub in Northborough, Massachusetts that enables us to lead our industry in ground-breaking manufacturing and product innovation,” Burrell says.

Once the new roof is installed, it’s important to do routine maintenance and monitoring at least once a year, either examining it yourself, checking for peeling and raised areas and granule-shedding shingles, particularly after wind and snowstorms, or hiring a credentialed contractor to climb up and make an assessment.

CertainTeed, a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, continues to push the envelope, developing new innovative, scientifically proven roof systems that stand the test of time and align with the Saint-Gobain mission of transforming the world into a better, more sustainable home through an ever-evolving range of groundbreaking building solutions. The Resilience360™ program is a product of this continued innovation, setting a new industry standard for resiliency.

With a CertainTeed resilient roof system, Burrell says, “you’ll have peace of mind, and you’ll be ready regardless of what the weather throws at you.”

To learn more about CertainTeed and the Resilience360™ program, please visit: certainteed.com/Resilience-360-MA