With over 8,000 miles of coastline, social distancing happens naturally in Nova Scotia. There’s lots of room for everyone to spread out and carve out their own unique getaway.

SPONSORED CONTENT WITH TOURISM NOVA SCOTIA

Nova Scotia isn’t your typical vacation destination (and that’s a very good thing!) and where you stay doesn’t have to be your typical lodging either. From cozy wilderness cabins to glamping in yurts, domes, oTENTiks, tipis and more, Nova Scotia is home to many exciting and unusual places to spend the night. Stepping out of your comfort zone is anything but uncomfortable!

Dome stays offer simple luxury

Glamping is one of latest travel trends and offers the perfect combination of nature and luxury without sacrificing the comforts of home. In recent years, there has been an explosion of geodesic dome accommodations in Nova Scotia, each with their own unique appeal such as Gravity Luxury Domes in Maitland or Driftwood by the Bay Retreat in Church Point along the Bay of Fundy. Tanya Hinkley and her family opened True North Destinations in her hometown of Pleasant Bay on Cape Breton Island. She says guests are amazed by the size and space inside their luxury domes and love the coastal views — especially while relaxing in the private hot tub. “I think our dome experience is something guests enjoy because the structures have a touch of simplicity but are finished inside with a touch of luxury. Combining the two makes it very unique.”

Planter’s Ridge Vineyard, Port Williams, NS. | Photograph courtesy of Tourism Nova Scotia, by Acorn Art Photography

Sip and stay at an island vineyard

Did you know that Nova Scotia is home to one of three wine regions in Canada? Visitors love that Nova Scotia vineyards are never more than 12 miles from the ocean. While the majority of Nova Scotia’s wineries are concentrated along the Annapolis Valley and the Bay of Fundy area, there are many others scattered throughout the province. You can now enhance your visit with an authentic vineyard stay. The Inn at Grand Pré Winery provides a cozy experience, where you can enjoy your night with wine in hand and wake up to sprawling views. Then, enjoy a delicious lunch at the winery’s award-winning restaurant Le Caveau, where Chef Jason Lynch is renowned for his local and seasonally inspired menu. The Stay at Planter’s Ridge is a recently renovated 1864 farmhouse that now offers visitors three luxurious bedrooms, each with their own spa-like bathroom and including an artisanal breakfast.

Kejimkujik National Park & National Historic Site | Photograph courtesy of Tourism Nova Scotia, by Acorn Art Photography

Comfortable camping under the stars

Nestled within a lush Acadian forest near the shoreline of Kejimkujik Lake, visitors can now stay overnight among one of Canada’s natural and cultural treasures without having to lug around the traditional amount of camping gear. Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site has no shortage of traditional front and back country camping sites, but they are also home to 18 oTENTiks, a spacious blend of tent and rustic cabin equipped with beds and furniture on a raised floor. Or opt to stay in an Oasis pod – a tear drop-shaped accommodation on stilts offering a convertible table/bed with cushions on the main level and a suspended hammock loft above – perfect for a couple’s retreat to spend a night away under a natural canopy in a dark sky preserve.

Train Station Inn, Tatamagouche, NS | Photograph courtesy of Tourism Nova Scotia / Acorn Art Photography

Relax in a restored train station

Growing up next to the old Tatamagouche train station, Jimmie LeFrense spent his childhood delighting in the trains and making friends with the stationmaster. He was just 18 years old when he purchased the train station, which was set to be demolished, and it wasn’t until he was 32 that he was finally cleared to turn it into a B&B. The novelty of sleeping in a restored train station put the Train Station Inn on the map, and soon LeFrense was buying up vintage cabooses and rail cars so he could add to the B&B. Every car has been renovated into deluxe accommodations reflecting its age and also carries historical significance. The dining car once carried immigrant passengers out of Pier 21 and the lobby car once belonged to Earl Grey, former Governor General of Canada. “As soon as our guests arrive, it’s like they’re entering another era,” says LeFrense. “We saw a lot of train buffs in the early years, but now it’s a lot of families with children who love trains, and people looking for something new and different.” TripAdvisor listed the Train Station Inn as the 5th most unique hotel in the world, and Tatamgouche itself has developed into a thriving quaint community with a bustling farmers’ market, pottery studios, yarn shops, breweries, distilleries and even a meadery.

You deserve more than just the four walls of a standard hotel stay. Visit www.novascotia.com to begin planning your next getaway!