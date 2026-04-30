Now that it’s finally getting warmer and flowers are blooming, it’s time to emerge from hibernation. Thankfully, the North Shore makes it easy to do with festivals, shows, and events galore. If you’re not already chomping at the bit to get out and explore the area, these events are sure to get you excited. Some of our top picks: the annual Long Hill Plant Sale, a new exhibit at PEM, and Tulip Fest in Amesbury.
Spring BloomFest at Stevens-Coolidge House, North Andover
May 1-3
Running from Friday through Sunday, Spring BloomFest at the Stevens-Coolidge House in North Andover celebrates warmer weather with thousands of tulips, da