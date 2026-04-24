WHAT’S FOR DINNER?
It’s a question that’s and never-ending and often tedious. So much so that people often return to the same handful of basic meals just to avoid having to think about it.
Now there’s a cookbook that answers exactly that dilemma, and it’s written by a North Shore native. Don’t Think About Dinner not only serves up more than 125 recipes, but also tackles weekly grocery shopping, menu planning, and food prep in a way that’s healthy, delicious, budget friendly, and most importantly, easy.
“The book is meant to uncomplicate the entire process of weekly meal planning and meal prepping,” says the book’