When we think of North Shore restaurants that rival Boston’s top dining spots, eateries in the city of Peabody top the list. While there are other things to do besides enjoy the culinary offerings, it was nearly impossible to not make some of the city’s best eating and drinking spots a focal point.

Locals are well aware that Pellana Prime Steakhouse and now Daniella’s Ristorante are among Peabody’s best. Both Pellana and Daniella’s are part of the Mammola family of restaurants. Each eatery, while unique in its own way, serves up a stellar dining experience, which reflects their brand of North Shore Hospitality Group restaurants.

At Pellana, diners can always anticipate an elevated steakhouse dining experience that is at the same time warm and inviting. “We really strive to have guests feel as though they are part of our family,” says Daniella Mammola, who adds that “welcoming both new and familiar faces” is one of the highlights of the family business. And that’s not just talk. Much of the staff at Pellana are no strangers to locals, and who doesn’t want that feeling of genuine warmth when walking into a restaurant? It’s something special. And all of this is before you even get to the cuisine.



Pellana’s scallops over risotto and seafood at Daniella’s Ristorante

Whether it’s a porterhouse or a bone-in ribeye steak, every item on the menu is crafted with care. From wine (there are about 450 bottles to choose from on the wine list and over 5,000 bottles of wine in the restaurant itself!) to dessert, there is no detail too small on the menu.

If Italian food is what you crave, your arrival at Daniella’s Ristorante means you have come to the right place. Daniella’s is a restaurant that can only be described as an authentic Italian dining experience. Serving lunch and dinner, options from salads to sandwiches and pasta dishes abound. Their spaghetti and meatballs, served with Nonna’s marinara sauce, is a local favorite and a must-order menu item.

What is fall without a visit to a few local breweries? Peabody has plenty of beers on offer when it comes to places to enjoy a good local beer. At Granite Coast Brewing, seasonal fall flavors are as big of a hit as their outdoor patio. At Essex County Brewing Co., there is something for everyone, including games for adults and kids as well as non-alcoholic drink options and seasonal specials.

Granite Coast Brewing

Another great dining option for pretty much everyone is Red’s Tavern. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, there is no time that isn’t a good time to stop in for a meal of family favorites.

Did somebody say ice cream? Adults and children alike will delight in a stop at the Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe, where all of your favorite ice cream flavors can be found, and where specialty seasonal flavors are a must-try.

After all of the food and drink hopping, you might just need a pick me up. Capito Coffee is an artisanal coffee and specialty roaster shop that seriously knows coffee. A stop here might ruin you for other coffee shops—permanently. It is that good!



Holy Cow Ice Cream is a BONS winner in 2021

If you’re looking to enjoy the outdoors or work off some of your dining indulgences, Peabody’s Independence Greenway Bike Trail is eight miles of trails, broken into three disconnected segments that pass by wetlands and ponds. At the south end the trail connects to the Danvers Rail Trail, and visitors are welcome to walk, run or bike on the pathways.

Another favorite among locals and North Shore visitors alike, especially in the fall, is Brooksby Farm, a 245-acre working farm. From their farm store, to cider donuts, apples, pumpkins, and more, every visitor is a happy one at this seasonal stop.

To experience some local history, a visit to the George Peabody House Museum can’t be beat. Peabody himself, the founder of the city, was born here, and the house is home to numerous original artifacts, including portraits, handwritten letters, glassware and more.

Must-do

Pellana Prime Steakhouse

9 Rear Sylvan Street, Peabody, 978-531-4800, pellanasteakhouse.com

Daniella’s Ristorante

41 Cross Street, Peabody, 978-871-2942, daniellasristorante.com

Granite Coast Brewing

77 Main Street, Peabody, 978-595-2775, granitecoastbrewing.com

Essex County Brewing Co.

58 Pulaski Street, Building A, Peabody, 978-587-2254, essexcountybrewing.com

Brooksby Farm

54 Felton Street, Peabody, 978-531-7456, brooksbyfarm.org

Red’s Kitchen & Tavern

131 Newbury Street, Route 1 North, Peabody, 978-531-7337, redskitchenandtavern.com

Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe

86 Andover Street, Peabody, holycowicecreamcafe@gmail.com holycowicecreamcafe.com

Capito Coffee

58 Pulaski Street, Peabody, ciao@capitocoffee.com, capitocoffee.com