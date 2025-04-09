Does that spring feeling in the air have you itching to get out of the house lately? Keep reading for some of our top arts and culture happenings this April north of Boston. You’ll find live shows at venues small and large, along with new art exhibits opening up at local museums like CAM and plenty of ways to keep the kids busy during April vacation week. Take advantage of all the North Shore has to offer this month with some of our favorite things to do.

The Cabot I Photograph by Lauren Poussard

Shows at the Cabot in Beverly – All Month

Seeing a show at the Cabot is always one of our favorite ways to get out and about on the North Shore, especially since you can combine it with dinner at one of Beverly’s fabulous eateries. Show highlights at the Cabot this month include BeauSoleil’s 50th anniversary show with Richard Thompson on April 3, Tom Rush Club 47 with Cheryl Wheeler, Kenny White, and Monica Rizzio on April 13, and Dweezil Zappa on April 23.

thecabot.org

The Secret Sisters, April 10, at Shalin Liu in Rockport | Photograph by David McClister



Shows at Shalin Liu in Rockport – All Month

While you’re at it, check out the lineup of shows this month at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport, too. Some highlights at the waterfront venue include the vocal duo Secret Sisters on April 10, jazz pianist Brad Mehldau on April 17, the Cann Piano Duo on April 27, and a live streaming of the Metropolitan Opera’s Le Nozze di Figaro on April 26.

rockportmusic.org/shalin-liu-performance-center

Cann Piano Duo, April 27, at Shalin Liu in Rockport, Photograph by Titilayo Ayangade

Brad Mehldau April 17, at Shalin Liu in Rockport, Photograph by Elena Olivo House of Hope Presbyterian Church | Photographs courtesy of C.B. Fisk



Breath of Life at the Cape Ann Museum – April 12 to June 29

Opening April 12 and running through June 29, this new exhibit at the CAM Green Campus features the work of Gloucester-based C. B. Fisk Organ company. Highlighting a handful of projects from the world-renowned organ builders, Breath of Life explores where art meets music with scale models, photographs, and carvings.

capeannmuseum.org

Square-Foot Gardening Workshop at Backyard Growers – April 23

In this workshop at their Gloucester location, the Backyard Growers team will introduce you to the Square-Foot Gardening Method, which helps gardeners make the most of often limited growing space, and grow the most food possible for a household. This interactive workshop uses gridded square-feet instead of rows.

backyardgrowers.org

Boats in Bloom fundraiser at the Custom House Museum – April 11

The Custom House Maritime Museum celebrates the rich maritime history of Newburyport and New England with galleries full of ship models, documents, and artifacts that recently underwent a total renovation and reimagining. This April 11, support the museum with Boats in Bloom: A Spectacular Spring Floral Fundraiser. The museum will be decked out in floral displays for the night, and the $50 per person tickets include hors d’oeuvres and complimentary drinks.

customhousemaritimemuseum.org

Teddy Bear Check-Up at the Stone Zoo – April 19

On the first Saturday of April vacation week, head to Stone Zoo in Stoneham for a special event — the Teddy Bear Check-Up. Little ones can bring their favorite teddy or plush friend in for a check-up by the zoo’s team, included with zoo general admission. Afterward, partake in bear-themed crafts and learn more about the zoo’s black bears, Bubba and Smoky, and be sure to visit them while you’re strolling around.

zoonewengland.org

April Vacation Camp at Appleton Farms – April 21 to April 25

During April vacation week, Appleton Farms holds a camp from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. til 3 p.m. Kids will learn all about how farmers plant crops and prepare for another season on the farm, while making new friends and learning about New England’s springtime environment. Each day will include a hike, a craft, a farm learning activity, and more. Also during April vacation week, the Trustees run a “Hide & Seek: Sprouts of Spring” self-guided program at the Stevens-Coolidge House in North Andover to discover the signs of spring.

thetrustees.org

April School Vacation Week at the Peabody Essex Museum – April 21 to 25

During April vacation week, visit the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem on Monday, Thursday, or Friday between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to celebrate Earth Week. On Monday, April 21, head to the Whalemobile to journey into the belly of a life-sized inflatable humpback whale, then make Earth kokedamas during a drop-in art activity. On April 24 and 25, check out the “Becoming an Eco Hero” workshop with artist Pamela Peeters for hands-on climate action and environmental preservation activities.

Pem.org

Peabody Essex Museum | Photographs by Shutterstock

Danversport Wedding Showcase – April 30

The annual Wedding Showcase returns to Danversport on Wednesday, April 30, bringing with it dozens of the North Shore’s top wedding vendors handpicked by Danversport. The evening will feature passed hors d’oeuvres, raffles, swag bags, models highlighting wedding fashions, and vendors for photography, limousines, entertainment, cakes, makeup services, tuxedos, and more. Tickets start at $12 online, and all are welcome to attend the event—not just those celebrating their wedding at Danversport.

danversport.com

Danversport Wedding Showcase I Photographs courtesy of Danversport Bridal Show

Newburyport Choral Society Spring Concert – May 2 & 4

This year, the Newburyport Choral Society celebrates its 90th anniversary with their spring concert. Called “Jubilate!,” the show is a pan-global setting of Psalm 100, featuring seven different languages and a range of different musical influences. They’ll put on two shows—one on May 2 at 7:30 p.m. and one on May 4 at 4 p.m.—both at the Immaculate Conception Church in Newburyport.

newburyportchoralsociety.org

Shriners “All New” Circus 2025 – April 24 to April 27

Show times are 11:00AM & 3:00PM except for Saturday, April 26 they are 10:00AM, 2:00PM & 6:00PM. Doors open one hour before showtime and there is free parking. Arrive early to enjoy pre-circus activities, including face-painting, pony rides, inflatables, and other activities.

auditorium.alepposhriners.com