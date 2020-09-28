Whether you’re looking to get away from home or the office this fall, or just want to get in some serious leaf peeping before the winter months set in, here’s a look at two of our favorite northeast locations for some incredible fall foliage. Both the Adirondacks in upstate New York and Stowe, Vermont offer some of the best autumn vacation destinations.

High Peaks Resort in New York and Topnotch Resort in Stowe are both ideal for those considering “schoolcations” or working remotely away from the home office this autumn.

Here you’ll also find tips on what to do in these beautiful locations this season, from gondola rides to hiking to golfing and more.

—

The Adirondacks

Autumn is always an excellent time to visit the Adirondacks in upstate NY, but in a year when fresh air and wide open spaces are what we are all craving, the region’s natural landscape is especially nurturing. Travelers will find endless opportunities for adventure, exploration and relaxation, from hiking the High Peaks to scenic drives along the Whiteface Memorial Highway to fireside dining on outdoor patios.

The Adirondack Fall FoliageMeter provides up-to-the-minute fall foliage reports on where the leaves are prettiest and most colorful. In Lake Placid, the new Skyride, an 8-person state-of-the-art gondola, takes guests from the Olympic Jumping Complex’s base lodge to the 90-meter and 120-meter ski jump towers, where a new glass-enclosed elevator brings them to the top to enjoy the panoramic vista of the Adirondack High Peaks (and to experience what the jumpers see as they start to accelerate towards the end of the ramp!). The new Sky Flyer zipline also offers unparalleled views of Lake Placid and the High Peaks. More details on what’s new in the Adirondacks this fallcan be found here.

This fall is also the perfect time to take advantage of what might be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to distance learn and remote work in the Adirondacks, a region rich with many ways to take homeschooling on the road and incorporate American history and the sciences on a family three-day weekend, from the John Brown Farm, Fort Ticonderoga, the Olympic Museum and the Saranac Lake Laboratory to the Adirondack Wildlife Refuge, Wild Center, Ausable Chasm and High Falls Gorge.

High Peaks Resort in the heart of Lake Placid offers plenty of space to study, work and get out of each other’s hair, with three unique lodging experiences overlooking Mirror Lake and the Adirondack Mountains: The Resort, a traditional hotel featuring 105 guest rooms and suites (newly renovated earlier this year); the modern retro-vibe Lake House with 44 guest rooms; and the private and serene Waterfront Collection, featuring 28 guest rooms including 10 suites on the shores of Mirror Lake.

Take a break from studying or work with a dip in the indoor or outdoor pool, paddling Mirror Lake, hiking, biking, golfing and more. Dogs are welcome, with special canine-friendly treats and amenities. Travelers can save up to 30% with the Best Dates, Best Rates package, with rates starting at $125 per night excluding taxes and fees.

—

Stowe, Vermont

It’s no wonder Stowe is called “Fall’s Color Capital,” with trees bursting in yellow, red, orange, and brown through mid-October, making it an ideal destination for outdoor activities such as hiking, mountain biking, kayaking, fishing, paddling, scenic drives, and more.

The AAA Four-Diamond Topnotch Resort, located less than 4 miles from Stowe Mountain, features 68 guest rooms and 17 two- and three-bedroom Resort Homes offering the ultimate private vacation experience. Guests will find many ways to enjoy Vermont’s vibrant fall foliage: enjoy locally-sourced dining on the expansive outdoor patio with some of the best views in the area of Mount Mansfield, play a round of tennis on the outdoor tennis courts, go for a horseback or carriage ride (arranged through the Equestrian Center at Topnotch), sip a specialty cocktail around the outdoor fire pits, or marvel at the vibrant fall foliage from the heated outdoor pools and Jacuzzi.

Mountain Ops Outdoor Gear located on property can arrange and outfit for any activity year-round, from mountain biking and hiking to kayaking and fishing. Dogs are also welcome at Topnotch, with dog beds, CBD treats and special canine-friendly turndown service and spa treatments. Rates start at $249 per night excluding taxes and fees.