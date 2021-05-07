Learn to kayak on Lake Park with L.L. Bean, take a hands-on cooking class at La Scuola Culinaria at Tuscan Market and Williams Sonoma, and order a 10 oz. lobster roll from The Beach Plum this spring and summer at Tuscan Village Salem.

The brand new mixed-use development in southern New Hampshire is home to dozens of retailers, luxury residences, state-of-the-art life science space, and even a lake.

Currently open are Chipotle, Starbucks, Market Basket, L.L. Bean, Pottery Barn, Ulta Beauty, The Beach Plum, and Homesense. Later this month, Smuttynose Brewery, Pressed Café, Williams Sonoma, Old Navy, Tuscan Market, and Sleep Number will join the list of open retailers.

“We are thrilled to be opening the second phase of Tuscan Village as it provides Salem and neighboring communities with an exciting area to gather, shop and dine,” says Liz Kelley, general manager at Tuscan Village Salem. “Whether shopping or dining at any of our retailers and restaurants or catching some live music while playing lawn games at Lake Park, visitors will surely find their fun at Tuscan Village.”

Visitors can expect a blend of experiential shopping and outdoor dining coupled with community events at Lake Park. L.L. Bean will utilize the lake and rail trail for live demos and equipment testing, offering a hands on shopping experience. Similarly, Tuscan Market’s La Scuola Culinaria has teamed up with Williams Sonoma for an unforgettable hands on cooking experience. Under the instruction of celebrated chefs from Tuscan Kitchen with best in class kitchen tools from Williams Sonoma, guests will create recipes in a state of the art culinary classroom setting.

Sun seekers and craft beer drinkers will rejoice at Smuttynose Brewery Beer Garden at Lake Park. Lawn games, fire pits, picnic tables, live music, and rotating food trucks can all be enjoyed at the lakeside outdoor beer garden.

Grand opening weekend highlights include a ribbon cutting, a grand tour 5K race, several free outdoor fitness classes, fireworks, and plenty of family fun at Lake Park with caricature sketches, balloon artists, food, live music, and more.

Grand opening admission is free, and more information about event schedule will be released at tuscanvillagesalem.com as the opening date approaches. Parking is free and plentiful.