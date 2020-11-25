ZooLights, presented by National Grid, is set to once again dazzle visitors of all ages when it opens for the holiday season this Friday, November 27 at Stone Zoo in Stoneham. This winter wonderland takes visitors on a one-way stroll through the Zoo, along tree-lined paths lit by twinkling lights.

Visitors will walk through the beautifully lit Yukon Creek and see black bears, a bald eagle, Canada lynx, arctic foxes, and even reindeer! Instagrammable opportunities abound, with hundreds of thousands of holiday lights creating the perfect backdrops for photos.

This year, several beautiful large-scale lantern displays will also be set up around the Zoo, furthering the magical experience. While Santa will be too busy at the North Pole to attend ZooLights this year, visitors of all ages will delight in a wide range of holiday displays sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

The same health and safety measures in place for a daytime visit to the zoo are also in place for ZooLights. These measures include advance online and timed ticketing for a designated day and time, guest capacity limits, one-way paths to control guest flow, clearly designated 6-foot distance markers, enhanced cleaning protocols, a mask mandate, and more hand sanitizer stations throughout the zoo. Advances ticket purchase is required—tickets will not be sold at the door.

ZooLights is sponsored by National Grid, U.Fund College Investing Plan, and T-Mobile. For more information, call 617-541-LION or visit stonezoo.org.