“We always start with the vibe,” Alina Wolhardt, founder of Wolf in Sheep Design, says. For this circa 1850 Marblehead home, the vibe was dark and dramatic. “The client was unafraid of going bold, so we fully embraced it,” the designer says. The homeowner, a newly single Google exec with two kids and a hectic travel schedule, let Wolhardt, who has offices in Boston and Los Angeles, work her moody magic. Although he was clear that Wolhardt conjure a scheme that spoke specifically to his taste for striking modern design, he also asked that it be comfortable for his kids.
Wolhardt worked closely with Andrew Brewin, principal of high-e