Looking to relocate her firm out of Somerville, Sarah Henley, principal of Henley Design, had her eye on the North Shore as a potential home base. Both Henley and her righthand creative, studio director Abbey Durkin, have deep family ties to the region. As interior designers, they appreciate its creative pulse. When a “For Lease” sign went up on Salem’s former Water Works building at 32 Church Street, Henley took notice. Located downtown—adjacent to the c. 1861 Old Salem Central Fire House—the modest 800-square-foot studio presented as the perfect size for her team of six.

The building at 32 Church Street was once home to the Salem Water Company.

A Solid Foundation

More importantly, the building, a c. 1897 Romanesque-Italianate structure originally built as water department offices, has amazing bones. “We love the windows and repeating brick archways. We didn’t need to do much structurally; it was mostly cosmetic,” recalls Henley of the moving-in process. To make it their own, the all-female firm transformed their blank slate into a commercial studio showcasing the aesthetic clients can expect. Stations for meetings and active work communicate an updated New England vernacular. Rich earth tones blend with artful furnishings. Accessories make it feel like home.

Since founding her practice in 2017, Sarah Henley has completed projects across the country.

Making Magic With Function and Form

“We envisioned a welcoming, residential feel since that’s the work we specialize in,” says Henley. “We wanted it to feel warm and inviting, not just for clients but the entire team.” The designers pulled hues from their surroundings: red rust from the bricks and blues and greens from the maritime landscape. Farrow & Ball’s “Off-Black” on the drop ceiling and paneled walls creates a dramatic backdrop that sets off the brick, textiles, and art. “It’s a beautiful midnight charcoal color,” describes the firm principal. For furnishings and fixtures, they naturally turned to their favorite artisans to make magic with function and form.

Henley’s all-female design team created a richly layered studio that feels chic yet homey.

“Our conference table is by Rhode Island furniture house O&G Studio. Their work is an updated take on classic New England forms, which is perfectly in line with what we do,” reveals Henley. Encircling the table are vintage bentwood chairs and Cisco Home armchairs, all reupholstered in a Beata Heuman velvet, a wild, fun rainbow pattern. Connecticut-based ceramicist Charlie Dumais crafted the sculptural sconce hanging overhead.

Cali Influence

In the corner, two handcrafted, armless chairs form a comfy yet chic seating area. “Those are by Sabin, an LA-based furniture company,” notes Henley. “They feel very midcentury, and we use a lot of that visual language in our work. Abbey and I both started our careers in California,” she continues, “and we wanted a bit of that Cali influence. Something funkier and a little fresh.” The cushions are upholstered in different fabrics (mohair, velvet) by ZAK+FOX, a line of textiles that’s part of the firm’s regular arsenal.

“Off-Black” by Farrow & Ball sets off the brick and is a subtle nod to Salem’s dark history.

Mixing Old and New

For active work, the Henley team partnered with Saltwoods Boston, a local furniture workshop, on a long workstation. It can house the entire team when working collaboratively or, when it’s time for an event, it rotates 90 degrees and fits neatly along the wall. Beyond furniture, the new studio boasts layers of art and accessories, including treasures from Gray House Antiques and artwork depicting Friendship of Salem (replica tall ship) at Derby Wharf. A sharp eye will spot a midcentury rosewood bar cart, a vintage find. “It’s super functional for meeting beverages,” notes Henley. “Again, it’s the type of thing we would do for a client: mixing old and new.”

And that’s the studio’s point—showing how tradition, especially tradition running as deeply as New England’s, can be rendered in myriad ways. Just one example is the renovated powder room’s “Creatures of the Night” wallpaper, a cheeky, surprising moment. And, of course, Waterworks fixtures in honor of the building’s past. “No one wants to feel like they’re living in their grandmother’s home,” asserts Henley of their inventive approach. “We want designs to feel unexpected and fresh to the eye.”

Style-wise, the studio showcases the aesthetic clients can expect from Henley Design projects

To date, the move has been a great success, and Salem has been extremely welcoming. Clients head to Turner’s Seafood for post-meeting lunches. The firm uses Ledger Restaurant to cater special events. Tour groups pass by like clockwork (staff know the talking points by heart). Being part of a small town community has brought only good things.

henley.design