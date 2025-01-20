Having outgrown their condo at Loon Mountain in Lincoln, New Hampshire, Shannon and Joe Dauksis, who live in Westwood, searched for a single-family that could accommodate their young family of five and oodles of weekend guests, but didn’t love the options. “We wanted something more modern than what was on the market,” Shannon says. So, they decided to build.

With architectural plans from Art Form Architecture in hand, Shannon reached out to her old friend Alex Crecelius, whose design work she admired on Instagram, to design the interiors. “The rustic mountain look with yellow-toned oak, heavy stone, and antler chandeliers was not emblematic of their vibe,” Crecelius says. “They were interested in a more contemporary design that felt fresh and edgy while still being warm and welcoming.”

Crecelius devised a palette she calls “Chimney Smoke and Fresh Powder” for the 2,850-square-foot home; it consists of French white oak, rich blacks, crisp whites, and gold and caramel accents. “They wanted it to feel very bright and clean, with significant dark elements and lots of texture to make it cozy,” Crecelius says.

Entry from the covered porch is into a mudroom with whitewashed brick veneer tile in a herringbone pattern on the floor and black barn doors with reeded panel insets for the large closet and powder room. “They didn’t want to see the mess that comes with open cubbies,” the designer says.

In the open concept living space, the vaulted ceiling soars to 21-feet and an array of doors and windows showcase the mountain view. A chimney with a soft black Roman clay finish and a sexy linear fireplace anchors the seating area where butterscotch-colored leather sofas await après-ski lounging. A tall, rectilinear niche filled with logs infuses woodsy texture, a statement design feature that nods to old school wood fires.

In the kitchen, black cabinetry climbs one wall surrounding a blackened stainless steel range with brass trim. It’s dramatic but not overdone. “Like the living room, there’s a substantial black element, but overall, the space is super light,” Crecelius points out. The wall that faces the living room is covered in matte white tile with tonal and textural variation, installed vertically for a modern effect. White oak floating shelves, brass lighting, and wood and leather stools ensure that this does not feel like a stark black and white home.

A vintage wood table that Crecelius found at the Brimfield Antique Flea Market grounds the adjacent dining area. Modern Windsor-style black chairs surround it, playing off the lines of the black windows. A linear, gilded iron chandelier boasting thick glass pieces that dangle like icicles hangs above. “The rich wood table is set off by the light French white oak floor and the chandelier sparkles in the sunlight,” the designer says.

On the lower level, vintage wooden skis hang horizontally on the wall behind a tufted leather sectional where piles of kids watch movies in the evening before retiring to the bunk room for the night. A stair with black powder-coated steel rails lead to the second-floor catwalk that overlooks the living area where one still feels like they’re part of the action below. “They wanted the kids within earshot so it’s easier to round them up for ski school in the morning,” Crecelius shares.

Two bedrooms and a bath sit on one end of the catwalk while the primary suite occupies the other. In the primary bedroom, a black canopy bed dressed with a white blanket with wavy details that reminds Crecelius of drifted snow takes advantage of the ten-foot ceiling. “A canopy bed feels special when you climb it,” she says. A faux fur throw adds to the allure while an alabaster lamp and a neutral rug provide subtle interest. “There’s nothing fussy in this house,” the designer says.

Crecelius turned the primary bath into a standout space. Black-framed shower glass panels that echo the windows keep water in the oversized walk-in shower with rain shower heads on either end. Arched mirrors over the white oak vanity with horizontal graining reflect the light that shines in from above a curvy freestanding tub. “The kids all love that tub—their kids and their friends’ kids too!” Crecelius says

The family spends every minute they can in their new home. “We get up there Friday night and let the kids run wild, ski on Saturday, climb into the hot tub and have cocktails, then repeat on Sunday,” Shannon says. “Any hint of snow and we stay until Monday.”

Learn more about the project team

Interior design: Alex Interiors

Architecture: Art Form Architecture

Construction: Northmen Builders