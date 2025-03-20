New Hampshire has scenic highways, long stretches of sandy beaches, and majestic mountain ranges but it does not have a Forbes Five-Star or AAA Five-Diamond property. That may be about to change later this year when The Lake Estate on Winnisquam, an independent 114-room luxury resort & spa, opens in Tilton, New Hampshire.

The resort will be situated on a lakefront property of 36 private acres with 3,400 linear feet of natural shoreline along Lake Winnisquam with views of the Belknap and Ossipee mountain ranges blending understated elegance, luxurious comfort and state of the art-technology throughout the property. More than 70% of the guest rooms will have direct views of the lake and the remaining views of the lush woodlands, and many of the guest rooms will offer either private balconies or patios.

The estate’s extensive grounds will offer a lakefront lawn, an outdoor infinity pool and two hot tubs, an outdoor year-round heated mineral spa, two groomed private beaches, four pickleball courts & one tennis court, an apple orchard, flower and meditation gardens and The Point, a private lakeside preserve.

There will be an array of dining experiences including the Dining Room with floor-to-ceiling windows framing panoramic views of Lake Winnisquam, a cozy bar, and a poolside grill. In addition, there will be a Bourbon Room and The Wine Cellar, a dining venue for private events and special occasions.

For guests looking to unwind the 5,000 sq. ft. full-service spa will offer resort and day spa guests services including massages, facials, body treatments and wellness therapies. The Spa will offer eight treatment rooms, men’s and women’s locker rooms each with dry saunas, two large relaxation lounges with a double-sided fireplace overlooking the orchard, an additional 1,500 sq. ft. terrace with a year-round outdoor heated mineral spa, meditation garden, and dedicated spa fire pit.

Photographs Courtesy of The Lake Estate on Winnisquam

The estate will be a year-round venue for everything from micro-weddings and elopements to larger celebrations up to 220 guests. There will be seven event rooms for indoor ceremonies and an array of options for romantic outdoor lakeside ceremonies. The property has already seen strong wedding booking volume in 2025.

There will be 10,000 sq. ft. of flexible indoor meeting space divided between ballrooms, meeting rooms, and a boardroom in addition to an array of outdoor meeting space options.

Building a luxury resort has been a long-time dream of principal owners Dan and Elaine Dagesse. In partnership with hoteliers Ed and Patti Rocco, and Rusty and Jodie McLear, the dream is coming to life. Designed by Samyn-D’Elia Architects of Holderness, NH, The Lake Estate on Winnisquam is inspired by the former Grand Hotels of the White Mountains and great lake houses built during the late 19th- and early 20th-centuries in NewHampshire.

The Lake Estate on Winnisquam opens in Summer 2025. Reservations open in April for stays in August 2025 and beyond.