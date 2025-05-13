Beth, what inspired you to write this book now?

My first book, An Eye for Beauty, came out in 2018, so really we had close to a decade of new work by the time we went to press with Embracing Beauty. Charles Miers, my publisher from Rizzoli, came for a visit and asked me to do a second book shortly after the pandemic. I was so flattered—how could I say no?

What is your design philosophy?

In all of our projects my primary objective is that of creating sanctuary. I want a home to be well-designed, I want it to be beautiful, but more than anything I want it to provide peace, to be a place of connection and embrace.

Photo by Emily Followill

Every client has different needs, styles, how do you approach individual projects?

We start by listening carefully to our clients and their hopes, wishes and dreams. Sometimes they know exactly what they want, others we may have to delve a bit deeper and help them realize where it is they might like to go with their interior design or create a lifestyle based on a few words or a feeling. We then strive to deliver exactly that, while hopefully exceeding all expectations. I received two random notes just this past week from past clients thanking me for their beautiful homes.

Natural elements such as wood and stone create a handsome living space at the Hanivich residence in Brays Island, South Carolina. Photo by Lisa Romerein, styled by Beth Webb, and architecture by Jim Choates.

How do you create harmony in your room designs?

We design serene interiors that are designed to bring joy to the families that inhabit them- spaces where a good life can unfold. We design with quiet palettes and rich textures. Each room becomes a refuge, a house a haven.

What are some of your go to items for creating beauty in a room?

We choose furnishings with comfort and presence. We select artwork and antiques with soul and patina.

Casual dining area at the Hanivich residence in Brays Island, South Carolina. Photographed by Lisa Romerein, styled by Beth Webb, and architecture by Jim Choates.

What are some requests that were unexpected when working with a client?

I don’t know that I can really answer that accurately as I’m never surprised by a request. People all have their personalities, quirks and peculiarities when it comes to the way they live. There are so many design decisions that are driven by the clients personal predilections, after all we are inherently unique.

The McKay residence in Atlanta, Georgia. Designed by Beth Webb and photographed by Lisa Romerein.

Beyond design, what other passions do you have in your life?

I love my family, our grandchildren—seven now—are a source of great joy! Travel, is a passion and an endless source of inspiration. This year is exciting as we plan to be in France, Italy, and Spain along with all the stops along the way for the book tour.