Over 20 years in corporate retail taught Dina Thabit the art of planning and merchandising. But when her youngest graduated from high school, Thabit decided it was time to use those skills to create something entirely her own.

“I wanted to build a brand that truly reflects who I am,” she explains. “It was time for a new challenge, one that allowed me to follow my passion for home décor.”

Born in Iraq, the entrepreneur has traveled extensively throughout the years with her family. “We would explore shops, pottery studios, and glass factories and bring back treasures,” she says of her love of the handmade.

Passion for Decor

These travels, coupled with her innate passion for décor, inspired the formation of DinaDecor in April 2024. Her goal: to develop curated collections of ceramics and make them available to designers, showrooms, and shops on the North Shore and beyond.

Styling by Kaylei McGaw

At the start, Thabit searched for manufacturing partners and was ultimately drawn to facilities in Portugal. “I looked all over and chose Portugal because their values align with mine. They believe in fair working environments, with no child labor, and they prioritize sustainability with recycling and green energy initiatives,” she explains.

Portugal Connection

In October 2024, she walked through five factories and chose two based on their ability to turn out high-quality work and also their business ethics. “Both are women-owned and really care about their employees,” observes Thabit. “Many workers have been there for years. One uses workers with special needs. You can just tell that they really care.”

Thabit has developed a small but diverse selection of ceramics in close collaboration with these partners. Her first shipment delivered a range of styles for varying home designs; more will be added as the business expands.

Dina Thabit (middle) says all of the pieces are united by a minimalist approach.

All products are united by minimalism. Some shapes evoke an earthy, timeless appeal while others are more avant-garde. The collection pairs modern elegance with distinctive finishes that bring character and depth to each piece.

The Geo line is very modern. “It’s not for everyone, but museum stores have shown a lot of interest,” notes Thabit. In comparison, the Mosco—available in two finishes, unglazed or a smooth matte with natural speckle—has drawn attention for its organic, sculptural shape. But it’s the Milan vessel that stands out as her best seller: simple, elegant, and quietly timeless.

In a little over a year, Thabit, who travels back to Portugal regularly to oversee quality, has already logged a variety of coups. DinaDecor ceramics were selected by Van Cleef & Arpels for its new Houston store, and they are making their way onto shelves in museum stores and high-end retailers. Private label production with exclusive colors is also possible.

The ceramics offer an earthy, timeless appeal.

Distinctive Designs

Interior designers are taking note and reaching out for distinctive accessories, something their clients haven’t seen before. Some vessels are purely decorative; others are functional as fruit bowls and vases (if watertight).

“You can’t find anything similar in stores or showrooms. My ceramics are totally unique,” says Thabit of the collections’ appeal. Ultimately, these treasures—created with care by skilled craftspeople—are coveted for their artistic forms.

Having her pieces valued and appreciated is exactly what Thabit envisioned when she launched her endeavor. Her goal from the outset was to encourage the incorporation of expressive, beautiful, artistic pieces into luxury interiors.

For more information, visit dinadecor.us.

Its showroom is located at Framingham State University’s Entrepreneur Innovation Center (860 Worcester Road, Framingham).