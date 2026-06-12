Golden hour on the large outdoor Deck at Post 1917 Reading was made even sweeter on June 4 with an elevated evening of oysters and wine to kick off their Post 1917 "Gives a Shuck" fundraiser. With live acoustic guitar playing in the background guests were also entertained by the live oyster shucking skills of Libby Davis, Founder and CEO of Lady Shuckers, a mobile raw-bar event catering company that sources fresh Maine oysters directly from their network of women-owned sea farms.
Guests were treated to premium Drylands Sauvignon Blanc, along with an innovative custom wooden wine topper to hold their briny oysters. The wine is fro