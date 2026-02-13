It’s not every day that you see dramatic wallpaper taking center stage in a kitchen—yet one look at this Lexington remodel makes you wonder why not. Designer Jodi Swartz, owner of KitchenVisions in Wayland, happily followed her client’s unexpected inspiration: Hydrangea by Rifle Paper Co. What began as a request for a favorite pattern blossomed into a full-scale re-envisioning of how the kitchen should look, feel, and function. The 30-year-old kitchen in the late-1950s Colonial was well past its prime. Orangish-speckled granite, rusty Southwestern floor tiles, and an awkward layout—most notably a 36-inch range crammed into a corner—made cooking cumbersome and cut the room off from the adjoining garden room the family hoped to enjoy more often.

The small appliances, including the coffee maker, are housed in the cabinetry The 24-inch by 24-inch porcelain floor tile looks like wooden parquet.

Swartz’s solution was both architectural and aesthetic. She removed the heavy columns and archway between the two spaces, instantly opening the sightlines, and introduced a new layout anchored by a 48-inch range with double ovens, a speed oven/microwave, and pantries flanking the refrigerator. A wall of window seats expanded storage while adding a warm, lived-in touch. A broom closet—one of the homeowner’s must-haves— was seamlessly integrated. The husband, an enthusiastic cook, had his own wish list of small appliances, including a high-end coffee maker. Swartz tucked these into sleek appliance garages within Shaker-style cabinetry painted Benjamin Moore’s Temptation, a blue-gray that behaves like a neutral while echoing the wallpaper’s white blooms. Brass mesh inserts on the coffee bar add a modern French-traditional accent.

The major appliances were rearranged for a more functional layout.

Texture and tone play a starring role: White oak open shelving mirrors the vertical-slatted custom hood, while porcelain tiles that mimic oak parquet ground the room. Quartz countertops with soft veining bring in light, and glossy white backsplash tiles shimmer subtly—an echo of hydrangea petals.

The wallpaper that inspired it all evolved during the renovation. The client first chose the black-and-white version, but as the new kitchen took shape, she and Swartz pivoted to the green colorway. The switch united the interior with the freshly landscaped yard and new deck just beyond the windows. “The pattern is traditional, but it’s really bold,” Swartz says. “The client has a great eye. We built the vision together.” The homeowners couldn’t be happier. “We could not be more pleased with the outcome,” the wife says. “So many little design details added up to a major transformation. Bravo!”

