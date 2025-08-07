How do you revamp with a limited budget an off-the-grid, 150-year-old house on an island, where the only transportation is a single boat that sails once a week for only part of the year?

The answer is with a ton of creativity, imaginative thrifting, generous volunteers and donors, and the incredible vision and talent of HGTV reno pros Kristina Crestin and Jonathan Knight.

That was the challenging—but fun—assignment that Crestin, of Essex-based Kristina Crestin Design, and Knight, the pop star-turned house flipper of New Kids on the Block fame, were tasked with when Essex Heritage needed help refreshing the assistant keeper’s house at the historic Bakers Island Light Station.

The preservation organization tapped the hosts of HGTV’s “Farmhouse Fixer” to breathe new life into the cottage, located off the coast of Salem, which it offers for overnight stays to members from June through September.

Board and batten walls, bamboo porch furniture, well-loved board games, and kitschy nautical touches combine to make the perfect, cozy island getaway. A nautical flag and ships models give a touch of seafaring nostalgia.

Although the 1873 Gothic revival cottage was cute and functional, its rustic vibe was less “cottage chic” and more “cottage tired,” with sparse Ikea furniture, barely any color or personality, and a dated kitchen, complete with orange-toned wood cabinets.

“They needed everything,” Crestin says, from furniture and rugs to lighting, art, and accessories. “And the practicality of building on an island informed some of the design.”

However, the challenge came with a few pleasant surprises.

The team discovered board and batten hidden underneath the living room walls and beautiful beams underneath the ceiling that they restored and left exposed. In the kitchen, the outdated cabinets needed only a coat of paint. The electrical and plumbing systems and the floors were in good shape, too. Plus, a bit of fundraising, including auctioning off design services donated by Crestin and NKOTB tickets donated by Knight, helped beef up the project’s budget.

The kitchen’s vintage Crawford cast iron range got a much-needed refurbishment. Crestin printed the gallery wall’s art on durable PVC board to stand up to the damp coastal environment.

Evening Dove by Benjamin Moore is repeated throughout the cottage.

A nautical refresh

The cottage’s aesthetic refresh created a pretty, comfy, and appealing destination for potential overnight guests.

“We were going after that coastal grandma, nostalgic childhood cottage vibe,” Crestin says.

They achieved that and so much more, starting in the living room, which Essex Heritage knew would be a central gathering place for guests.

“They needed enough seating; they wanted a place for games; they wanted cozy rugs so people could sit on the floor and play games,” Crestin says.

Walls and trim in White Dove by Benjamin Moore brightened the space, and a durable blue-gray striped wool rug from Landry & Arcari anchored the room. Bamboo porch furniture from Facebook Marketplace got a comfy refresh with new cushions, while new throw pillows, drapes, and seating poufs added another cozy layer of welcoming calm. Donated board games invited guests to spend rainy days crowded around the coffee table.

Crestin put out a call to the community for donated board games and was rewarded with an incredible collection of old-school faves like Trouble and Sorry. An unused nook was transformed into a private office space with a desk and a view.

Vintage vibes

The “coastal grandma” vintage vibe continued with strands of old wooden buoys, whittled fishermen, vintage red and white nautical flags, antique binoculars, and a so-tacky-its-fabulous wooden lamp made from an old block and tackle, which Crestin found by scouring local antique shops like Canal Street Antique Mall in Lawrence and Diamonds & Rust in Essex. Other details, like old hobnail milk glass lampshades and brass and copper fixtures, added to the house’s nautical ambiance. The team also recreated the house’s original exterior Victorian cottage gingerbread trim and refurbished the kitchen’s vintage Crawford cast iron range.

Another nice surprise? An existing rope-embellished railing on the stairs leading up to the second floor.

“Somebody clearly put a lot of time and love into that handrail,” Crestin says. “And it’s absolutely gorgeous.”

Along with the revamped range, the kitchen refresh included installing a vintage-looking, mint-hued refrigerator; adding an enameled kitchen table with chrome legs and vintage chairs; and painting the cabinets in a moody gray-navy (Evening Dove by Benjamin Moore). Crestin repeated that dark-blue color in a cozy office nook, as well as on the stairs.

A block and tackle lamp and carved wooden fishermen give a nautical vintage vibe. When space and storage is at a premium, creative shelving offers a solution.

The stairwell got another dose of drama with a gallery wall created with individually collected frames and nautical art printed on durable PVC board to stand up to the coastal environment.

Upstairs, the bathroom needed only aesthetic improvements, including wallpaper printed with delicate blue anchors by Maine artist Sara Fitz (who donated it to the project) and that Ryan Hogan, of RJ Hogan Wallcoverings, donated his time to install.

The result is a cozy, vintage-inspired space that Bakers Island guests will undoubtedly love. And best of all, a cadre of volunteers and donors helped with every step of the renovation. “I enjoy that the community was involved,” Crestin says.

kristinacrestindesign.com