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Northshore October 2025
Crafting cocktails is part art, part science, and part je ne sais quoi. All that and more will be on dazzling and delicious display when a group of local bartenders compete for “best drink” in the third annual Behind the Stick Cocktail Competition at Ledger Restaurant & Bar in Salem. “They make the drink in front of three industry judges and a large crowd. We have a DJ, snacks, open bar, and raffle prizes throughout the night,” says Kelsey Tenore, Ledger’s general manager. “We award first and second place to our competitors and have a lot of fun while doing it! It’s a friendly competition and it’s a great excuse for the lo
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