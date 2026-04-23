The North Shore has hosted some famous artists over the years, from painters like Winslow Homer and Edward Hopper, to musicians like Duke Ellington. One need not look backward, however, to experience the art created and inspired by the region, which remains today fertile ground for a new crop of painters, performers, and creatives of all kinds.
ANDREA LEBLANC
When Newburyport native Andrea LeBlanc was in high school, she was already an accomplished flutist, on track to apply to top conservatories like Juilliard. However, the rigorous schedule of lessons and rehearsals that came with being a top musician had her burning out and questioni