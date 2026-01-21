For such a sumptuous multi-year project, the clients were very young. This would be their “first big, grownup house,” says Liz Caan, the interior designer who gave each room of the new home a hands-on touch. Because they have two young children and their needs are evolving, the couple wanted fabrics and surfaces that were easy to care for. They also didn’t want a lot of color, so a classic neutral palette was a natural. The request to avoid splashy color stopped Caan for a minute. “This was challenging for me,” says the principal of Liz Caan & Co. in Newton. “I’m a real color person.” Ultimately, the group took a quiet, luxurious approach.

The dining room’s centerpiece is a handmade table by Keith Fritz, with modern chairs. A wool and sisal woven rug adds texture. The bay window overlooks stonework and lush plantings, designed by Dan Gordon Landscape Architects in Wellesley.

Today, the two-story home projects an understated air while making a big impression. Forget bright, exuberant tones; instead drink in the flourishing soft shades. “I focused on high-quality materials and shapes of furniture for more interest, and added a few whimsical things,” Caan says. The exquisite architecture, by Tom Catalano of Boston, is another design point of interest. In the living room, cream-colored natural tones dominate, allowing details to shine. A limestone mantel and off-white grass cloth walls add texture and interest.

The furniture is as easy to care for as it is easy on the eyes. The living room and kitchen of the home, nestled in a suburb of Boston, follow suit with airy palettes and whimsical touches here and there.

Adjoining the living room is a formal dining room with its own lovely blend of subtlety and playfulness. “The couple hosts a lot of dinner parties,” Caan says, so the table is a special place. A fixture above, from Apparatus in New York City, is fashioned of glass bulbs to mimic a cloud. The table itself is handmade by Keith Fritz, encircled by chairs with a modern silhouette.

The traditional landscape is a melody of green and white.

Underneath, adding more texture, is a rug of woven wool and sisal. These natural materials are very easy to clean, Caan adds, perfect for a home with small children. Ficus plants by the bay window draw the eye outward, toward the beautiful stonework, plantings, and rolling lawn, designed by Dan Gordon Landscape Architects in Wellesley, just beyond the window.

Through the dining room is a den. The fireplace, surrounded by wood panels of bleached oak by Nine Points Woodworking in Worcester, gives a light touch of elegance. “The homeowners wanted this to be an adult side of the house,” Caan says. The racetrackshaped bar couples beautifully chairs upholstered in blue-gray leather and brass, to echo the brass detailing on the bar. The rug, a hide that Caan found in Texas, is the “landing spot” of the space, lending a warm touch against the oak floors that run through the house. Off the den is a small room stained black, but light enough for the wood grain to show. Styled similarly to the bar area, this is an ideal space for small cocktail gatherings or card games.

The pantry is finished in a lacquered cobalt blue. In the first floor powder room, exuberant patterns are paired with classic fixtures.

The stained elements continue in the kitchen, where the coffered ceiling highlights panels. One island is stained, the other is not, adding to the two-tone effect. A nearby larder is painted in Farrow & Ball Off-Black, with contemporary lighting. A special touch is the light above the sink, a modern sculptural tube shape. In the first-floor powder room, exuberant patterns are paired with a classic floral, identifying the space as modern but very classic, as Caan says.

The den’s fireplace is surrounded by wood panels of bleached oak by Nine Points Woodworking in Worcester.

An oval-shaped bar is a perfect perch for drinks and company.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, including the primary suite, with linen gray upholstered panels, a sofa, and four-poster ebony bed. The bath features a soaking tub and a glass-box shower in the middle of the room. It is an elegant but very livable space. “It’s traditional but in a current way,” says Caan. “It felt very fitting for a young family.” The stonework is exquisite, of fabricated marble slabs. All the marble surfaces—the floor, walls, counters, and molding— are honed for a very soft shine; the ceiling is laid with tiny off-white tile bricks.

The primary suite is outfitted with upholstered pieces. In the adjoining bath, a soaking tub beckons.

The second-floor laundry room is a delight. “We wanted to make this room fun—we played with patterns,” Caan says. Another playful touch: a gold-leaf sign on door identifying the room. Modern and classic, warm and open, the home interior’s mood is thoroughly inviting. Caan mulls the project for a bit and says that the clients really understood that they needed to invest in good architecture and design, including exceptional interior finishes and lighting. As Caan adds, “This house will stand the test of time and hold up to a growing family.”

lizcaan.com

dangordon.com

catalanoarchitects.com

The home has great hangout spots for the children to read and play.