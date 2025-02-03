When you’re redecorating or renovating your house, sometimes it’s the little things that make the biggest visual impact. By simply applying a different color of paint, reupholstering a favorite sofa, switching outdoor hardware, or refacing tired-looking kitchen cabinets, you can breathe new life into spaces without spending a lot of time or money.

A prime example of such a subtle yet defining transformation is the Lynnfield home of Linda Campinell and her husband, Brian Campinell, who worked with Andover-based interior designer Meg Bennett to remake the kitchen, sunroom, and entry hall of their multilevel Colonial that presides over approximately 1.3 wooded acres.

Fourteen years ago, it was said sunroom that had sold them on the house, which was designed by architect Royal Barry Wills in the 1960s. Linda happens to have an affinity for Colonials, having grown up in one in Newton that her parents had custom built, so it wasn’t much of a stretch for her to fall in love with this one and feel right at home the minute she walked in the front door.

Although the couple have lived in the house for 14 years, this is the first extensive redecorating project they have undertaken. Linda, who likes to mix and match elements from different eras, particularly from the 1940s and 1950s, wanted to give the Colonial a more contemporary look inside.

The work started with the kitchen, which had not been updated for some three decades and which set the theme and color scheme for the entry hall and sunroom. It was the iridescent glass “origami” backsplash tile that inspired the remake of the three spaces.

“It’s sculpturally distinct,” Bennett says. “Blue is Linda’s favorite color, and the tile is blue/green/purple.”

That colorway ties together the kitchen, the entry hall, the sunroom, and the dining room, which remains unaltered. And it paved the way for the light-purple upholstery on the counter stools and for gold accents, including the faucet and the pair of hanging glass-globe pendants over the sink.

Instead of gutting the rooms, Bennett worked with the couple to salvage as much as possible.

“I like to reuse items because they really are a reflection of who the owners are,” she says. “It’s a great way to refresh, and the new furniture pieces add bling and excitement.”

The cabinets were refaced, and the countertops, the refrigerator, ovens, and sink were replaced. The room was repainted—-the ceiling is now a subtle shade of green, a change that Bennett says is “relatively simple yet has a big impact.”

The lighting fixtures were updated, and the walls, in a reference to those in the living room, are papered in grasscloth, a favorite treatment of Linda’s that brings back memories of her childhood home.

The redo of the entry hall required little more than Bennett’s discerning eye and paper and paint. Like the kitchen’s, the walls are clad in grass cloth; its slight shimmer plays off the gloss of the oyster color on the ceiling. The gray trim, on the doors and stair banister, grounds the space.

It is the sunroom, the couple’s private retreat, that makes the biggest statement. The teak furniture they bought right after they moved in was reupholstered in a bold blue-and-white fabric with a palm motif that, Linda says, “makes you feel like you’re on a Caribbean island or in coastal Florida.”

In keeping with the tropical theme, the ceiling fan features woven bamboo blades to complement the woven bamboo window treatments. A cloud-white Jonathan Adler console, set on flamingo-like brass legs and whose front is decorated with a half-dozen sky-blue cabochons, and a circular table with a gold pinecone-shaped base and a glass top complete the picture.

“This is our favorite room,” Linda says. “The deck is right outside—we like to go there to watch the wildlife, which includes deer, squirrels, rabbits, birds, and turkeys.”

Bennett and the couple had so much fun working together—“We have the same taste, and she can just read my mind,” Linda says—that they are going to redecorate more rooms.

“The house has a whole new look,” Linda says. “It’s my midcentury-modern retreat.”

meganbennettdesign.com