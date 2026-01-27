Paris Design Week felt familiar—in the best possible way.

This season’s Maison&Objet theme, The Past Reveals the Future, wasn’t just a concept; it was something I felt while moving through the showrooms. There was a clear sense of nostalgia throughout the week, deeply rooted in the influence of the 1970s.

A noticeable shift emerged away from stark minimalism and toward warmth, softness, and more expressive design. The work felt elevated and intentional—never casual or undone. Instead, it reflected confidence and a renewed appreciation for interiors that engage emotion as much as form.

Color immediately set the tone. Burgundy, mustard, and classic ’70s greens—avocado, olive, and moss—appeared repeatedly. These hues brought depth and richness back into modern interiors, creating spaces that felt layered, grounded, and welcoming.

Furniture echoed this sensibility. Low-slung, sunken sofas dominated the showrooms—highly designed yet undeniably comfortable. Soft wrinkles, sculptural edges, and generous curves replaced sharp lines, resulting in pieces that felt both considered and inviting.

Pattern played an important supporting role. Geometric prints and animal motifs appeared in refined, restrained ways—used more as texture than statement. Familiar and graphic, they added visual interest and depth without overwhelming the space.

Chrome and lacquer finishes stood out across the showrooms, offering contrast and shine against the warmer palettes and softer forms. These crisp elements helped anchor the nostalgia firmly in the present, giving the spaces a polished, contemporary edge.

I was particularly impressed by the collaboration between Eichholtz and Corey Damen Jenkins, especially the lighting, which felt vintage yet current. Still, the true highlight came from conversations with artisan creatives and the opportunity to experience their work up close—reminders of the craft, intention, and humanity behind meaningful design.

That’s the joy of interior design—when it feels familiar, when it taps into memory and emotion, while still moving forward.

Paris Design Week was a reminder that the future of design doesn’t erase the past. It builds on it. And right now, that future feels warm, nostalgic, and very cool.