When Ashley McCarthy and her husband, a realtor and developer, purchased their Greater Boston property, they initially considered it an investment project. It was going to be just another business move. But Ashley fell in love with the neighborhood— she grew up visiting her dad’s office in the same area—and decided it would make a perfect family home. Admittedly, she tried but never felt at home in the suburbs, preferring the hum of a nearby city. “We pivoted,” she says with a smile.
Benjamin Moore’s “Black Panther” adds some dark drama to the dining room, where contemporary furnishings mingle with traditional millwork.