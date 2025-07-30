Priscilla Fingleton Moody can always tell when a customer is walking into The White Barn in Essex for the very first time.

“They immediately stop, jaw agape, taking in the sheer beauty of the building itself,” she says.

And Moody can hardly blame them. She, too, fell in love with the place when the beautiful, two-story, post-and-beam barn was home to Muzio Designs. When previous owner, Susan Muzio, was ready to retire, Moody jumped at the chance to buy it.

Now, the business has rebranded and re-opened as The White Barn, where Moody brings her eye for easy style, interior design background, and passion for creating spaces that are warm, inviting, fun, and elegant.

“Beauty does not need to be precious. I am a huge fan of color and patterns,” she says. “I believe that you can create a beautiful room mixing and matching patterns and sometimes even furniture styles.”

The White Barn offers a curated mix of furnishings and accessories for the home.

That’s exactly what people will find when they come to The White Barn, which mixes beautifully curated consignment pieces with new items for the home, art, gifts, textiles, décor, and rugs. It also offers interior design services.

“What I love about owning The White Barn is not only the new retail items I have bought to sell at the store, but pairing it with older items that come in on consignment,” Moody says. “It is really fun for me and my customers because I never know what treasure might pop up.”

The shop itself is big, stretching 4,200 square feet across two floors and housing a wide selection of everything from scented candles, jewelry, custom made and consigned throw pillows, tableware, linens, pantry items, and furniture. Moody calls it, “the place one goes to find a fly-fishing enamel platter for Father’s Day or an adorable locally sewn kids apron or bib for that baby shower you are going to.”

“What sets The White Barn apart from other consignment shops, in particular, is how my team and I work hard to have a plethora of items to choose from without feeling crowded and overwhelming,” Moody says. “Customers get to walk from vignette to vignette, being inspired with a table display of various plates, tablecloths, candles, and other fun items to make your next dinner party a smash or a fabulous idea to complete your powder room or office.”

Decoratve plates, local works of art and even jewelry are on display.

In addition, the shop has partnered with local artisans and businesses, including Landry & Arcari for rugs. There are also pieces from artists like Rockport-based painter Rob Dieboll, Rowley-based photographer Peter Neverette, and many others on display.

Moody says those artists “inspire” her.

“I feel honored to showcase their talents,” she says.

Since opening in January, The White Barn has reached out to the community in other ways, too, such hosting artist events and a monthly guest speaker series, including a recent program featuring husband-and-wife artist duo Robert and Patty Hanlon from Gloucester.

“We had some wine and yummy nibbles, and they both entertained us with all aspects of their life and inspiration as artists in Cape Ann,” Moody says.

She plans to host a lineup of other artists, designers, writers, and other local experts, too, perhaps including her husband, a charter captain out of Gloucester, to give a talk on fishing or teach fly tying lessons.

In the meantime, Moody continues to curate thoughtfully sourced items and create beauty in the shop itself, which she calls “an absolute feast for the eyes.”

It’s a feast for other senses, too. She says customers are always telling her “how good it smells. The combination of wood and fresh soaps and candles, rugs, and resident dogs resonates in a way I never expected.”

There’s plenty of music and laughter, as well, thanks to a staff that values having fun and never takes themselves too seriously, Moody says. Customers can feel and respond to that vibe. “I am very proud and touched by customers’ positive response to the store. I want it to be a happy place for people to feel inspired, find beauty and joy, feel welcome and share a laugh,” Moody says. “The White Barn is my happy place, and I hope it will become known for that in the North Shore.”

thewhitebarn.store