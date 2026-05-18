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The Magazine

Northshore October 2025
It would be fair to call Marblehead itself a hidden gem. Tucked away at the end of the road, past Beverly and Salem and Swampscott, the almost impossibly quaint town is indeed an out-of-the-way destination. “You have to want to come to Marblehead—it’s not on the way to anyplace,” says Gene Arnould, a resident since 1971 and owner of the Arnould Gallery and the Brimblecomb Hill Guest House. “People who are here, are here by design.” Navigating your way into town is just the beginning, however. Visitors with a keen eye and open mind will discover an abundant supply of beautiful spots, tasty eats, and independent shops around every c
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