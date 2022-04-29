On April 30, hundreds of booksellers across the country will participate in Independent Bookstore Day with sales, special events, giveaways, and, of course, lots and lots of books. The day is designed to celebrate the economic and cultural contributions small, locally owned bookstores make to their communities.

If you can’t make it out to a bricks-and-mortar store, or if shopping from your couch is more your speed, you can still support local shops. Many local shops have online ordering and most will be glad to special-order any volume you seek.

So it’s time to get shopping. Here are 10 of our favorite North Shore destinations for browsing (and buying, of course):

Bookstore of Gloucester, Gloucester

New favorites, older titles, a selection of nautical and local history books, and a very well curated children’s section all make this downtown shop a delight.

61 Main St., Gloucester, 978-281-1548, thebookstoreofgloucester.com

Dogtown Books, Gloucester

Gloucester’s used book store is a delightful haven of vintage volumes, from the mainstream to the esoteric, with lots of stops in between.

132 Main St., 978-281-5599, dogtownbooks.com

Book Shop of Beverly Farms, Beverly

This house-turned-bookstore has been in business for more than 50 years, offering perhaps the homiest browsing experience on the North Shore. On Independent Bookstore Day, the store will be hosting author visits and offering discounts.

40 West St., 978-927-2122, bookshopofbeverlyfarms.com

Copper Dog Books, Beverly

A great selection of books, artsy and eclectic gift offerings, and a welcoming staff make Copper Dog a prime destination for booklovers. For Independent Bookstore Day, the shop will be hosting a pop-up with local horror author and jewelry maker Hillary Monahan, and perhaps offering another fun surprise or two.

272 Cabot St., Beverly, 978-969-3460, copperdogbooks.com

Whitelam Books, Reading

Offering the best reading in reading, Whitelam Books stocks a wide range of genres as well as literary gifts, toys, and reading glasses and lights, so nothing will get between you and your latest page-turner.

610 Main St., Reading, 781-779-1833, whitelambooks.com

Manchester by the Book, Manchester

Book-lovers will delight in winding through the shop’s densely packed shelves and stacks of used books to ferret out literary treasures. In the back, the children’s section offers new books and a range of vintage favorites.

27 Union St., Manchester, 978-525-2929, manchesterbythebook.com

Wicked Good Books, Salem

This Salem mainstay will cast a spell on browsing bibliophiles, with new and used books as well as locally made gifts.

215 Essex St., Salem, 978-594-1938, wickedgoodbookstore.com

Jabberwocky Books, Newburyport

For nearly 50 years, Jabberwocky Books has not just sold books, it has created community. When COVID slowed sales, loyal customers rallied and raised enough money to keep the store thriving.

50 Water St., Newburyport, 978-465-9359, jabberwockybookshop.com

Susie’s Stories, Rockport

The smallest store on the list, Susie’s Stories packs plenty of books – and charm – into just 58 square feet on the Rockport waterfront.

51 Bearskin Neck. Rockport, 508-733-6122, susiesstories-107442.square.site

Andover Bookstore, Andover

The country’s oldest independent bookstore has been in operation since 1809 for a reason: Come check out the atmosphere, selection, and knowledgeable service.

74 Main St., Andover, 978-475-0143, andoverbookstore.com