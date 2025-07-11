Facial

Editors’ Choice

BODISCIENCE WELLNESS CENTER & SPA, Beverly

A facial is more than just a facial at BodiScience, which offers services rooted in Ayurvedic principles and Traditional Chinese Medicine that aim to align body, mind, and spirit. While you’ll certainly leave glowing and feeling refreshed, you’ll also feel their ethos of beauty and wellness from the inside out, with a sense of peace and serenity. Choose from services like the 5-Clay Stimulating Facial, the Lymphatic Stimulating Facial, and more.

100 Cummings Center, Ste. 101D, Beverly, 978-927-9909, bodiscience.com

Dawn Tardif owner of BodiScience Wellness Center and Spa is so deserving of the Hall of Fame distinction! She has been a supporter of Northshore magazine since the first issue came out 25 years ago, and her excellence shines through year after year! Congratulations, Hall of Fame recipient! | Photograph by Glenn Scott

Readers’ Choice

FACE FOOD NATURAL BEAUTY MARKET & SPA, Newburyport

Face Food knows skincare, as its line of natural beauty products shows. That’s why the facials are extra special, from the signature facial featuring organic products and European-style techniques, to the Gua Sha Facial, HydraFacial, light therapy, dermaplaning, and other services to make your skin glow.

50 Water St. Mill #1, Suite 140, Newburyport, 978-572-5121, facefoodnaturalskincare.com