Editors’ Choice
BANTER BARBER & CLOTHIER, Newburyport
Don’t expect just any old haircut from BANTER. Whether you want old-school style or new-school swag, its team of expert barbers will send you out into the world looking dapper. Hop in the chair for everything from an easy clean-up to the perfect fade. There’s also an extensive beard service menu that includes an indulgent hot towel and styling with every option. Add to your new look by shopping the collection of menswear and accessories.
80 State St., Newbury port, 978-255-3400, banterbarber.com
Readers’ Choice
THE BARBER’S EDGE, Beverly
The Barber’s Edge is the epitome of laidback style. It offers a range of high-end hair and beard services (hot lather straight-razor shave, anyone?), and customers can kick back in the lounge, outfitted with a hi-def flat-screen TV, Wi-Fi, a fridge stocked with cold drinks, and even toys to keep your kiddos busy while you indulge.
324 Rantoul St., Beverly, 978-720-8194, thebarbersedge.com
Barre Class
Editors’ Choice
THE ENERGY BARRE, Stoneham
With a philosophy that considers movement both a physical and spiritual practice, The Energy Barre’s classes combine traditional barre technique with elements of Pilates, weight training, and conditioning. There are options for all experience and fitness levels, from the “foundations” class which focuses on mastering the basics to classes like “synergy” that combines barre with yoga, weights, and other disciplines. There’s even a gentle, low-impact “mom and baby” barre class to help new moms feel like themselves again with their little one by their side. Check out the other locations in Medford and Beverly.
5 Central Sq., Stoneham, 781-435-0441, theenergybarre.com
Readers’ Choice
THE ENERGY BARRE, Stoneham
Blowout
Editors’ Choice
SALON BEAU, Andover
The team at Salon Beau understands that a hairstyle is never just a hairstyle. It can make or break your day or even your confidence. That’s why getting a blowout from Salon Beau is more than just a hair service. It’s an exercise in self-care that’s twofold: A luxurious experience in the salon and a beautiful, long-lasting look when you leave.
10 Main St., 3rd floor, Andover, 978-487-5093, thesalonbeau.com
Readers’ Choice
DRYBAR NORTH SHORE CROSSING, Beverly
There’s a reason that Drybar has spread across the country. It does one thing and excels at it, and that’s blowouts. The North Shore Crossing location is no different. Plus, at Drybar you can choose the kind of blowout you want, from the tousled-sexy “dirty martini” to the sleek and smooth “Manhattan” and many other styles.
142 Brimbal Ave., Unit 7, Beverly, 978-529-3112, drybarshops.com
Boot Camp
Editors’ Choice
FIT REVOLUTION, North Reading
Fit Revolution’s signature bootcamp, dubbed Fit Cross, is the ultimate class for challenging yourself, switching things up, having fun, and getting an amazing workout. Its circuit training progression includes cardio, functional equipment, and body weight to boost your fitness. It’s also never the same routine twice. Join in at its 7,500-square-foot location.
55 Concord St., North Reading, 339-933-0293, fit-rev.com
Readers’ Choice
SPARK FITNESS AND TENNIS CLUB, Andover
There are different bootcamps to choose from at Spark Fitness and Tennis Club. Both offer incredible workouts with instructors and classmates who will cheer you on. The “Sweat Zones” class combines high-intensity interval training with high-power functional movements, while the “Spin & Strength” bootcamp switches between the bike and the floor for the ultimate in high energy training.
307 Lowell St., Andover, 978-409-2228, sparkfitnessandtennis.com
Brow Shaping
Editors’ Choice
BROWS AND BEYOND BY NANCY, Haverhill
You know that a salon will offer incredible brow services when that’s its number-one specialty, and that’s the case here. Helmed by triple-licensed brow specialist Nancy Moussa, Brows and Beyond By Nancy provides a variety of brow techniques and styles, including shaping, threading, waxing, and tinting to get you looking and feeling your best. Moussa is passionate about brows, and it shows.
138 Washington St., Haverhill, 978-985-6419, browsandbeyondbynancy.com
Readers’ Choice
DIMITRA Z BROWS, Wilmington
What does it take to achieve an iconic eyebrow? Just ask licensed esthetician and brow artist Dimitra Zontanos, who has devoted herself to the art of the brow. She’ll send you home with an elegant arch and sleek style that will define your entire face and fit your bone structure. Services include brow shaping, tint, and lamination, often in combination, depending on your needs and desires. A signature, 30-minute brow-shaping service, for instance, includes getting waxed, trimmed, and tweezed, along with finishing touches like a brow fill, gel, and highlight.
East Coast Beauty Lounge, 206 Ballardvale St., Wilmington, 617-899-8966, dimitrazbrows.com
CrossFit Program
Editors’ Choice
CROSSFIT FULL POTENTIAL, Newburyport
CrossFit Full Potential’s core philosophy is right in its name, and the team there works to ensure that every client reaches their own “full potential.” With its expert instructors, incredible facilities, and packed class lineup, it’s easy to see how they do that. Its programs are tailored to a variety of needs and interests, and each can be scaled to match the client’s fitness level. Check out group CrossFit, conditioning, toning, and competitive classes, as well as youth programs, nutrition coaching, and the recovery suite with an infrared sauna and cold plunge.
5 Perkins Way, #4, Newburyport, 978-307-0766, crossfitfullpotential.com
Readers’ Choice
ANDOVER CROSSFIT, Andover
Located within Spark Fitness and Tennis Club, Andover CrossFit sets itself apart by emphasizing community and connection in the pursuit of physical, emotional, and mental well-being. There’s also an emphasis on personal coaching, which is why everyone new to the sport starts with beginner classes to learn the program and allow coaches to assess each person individually. From there, they can dive into one of the many classes or open gyms, and, of course, experience teamwork and encouragement all along the way.
307 Lowell St., Andover, 978-409-2228, sparkfitnessandtennis.com/andover-crossfit
Day Spa
Editors’ Choice
THE SPA AT ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR, Everett
For a day of true luxury, pampering, and high-end body treatments, look no further than The Spa at Encore Boston Harbor, located within the glitzy Encore resort. It’s an oasis for peaceful, upscale indulgence with 19,000 square feet of treatment rooms, a lounge, heat and water experiences, European décor, and a huge variety of customizable treatments like the Balancing Singing Bowl Massage, Mind and Body Balancing Ritual, and facials, nail and body services, and more.
1 Broadway, Everett, 857-770-3900, encorebostonharbor.com/ amenities/the-spa
Readers’ Choice
MAISON ESTHETIQUE CHRISTIANE BOURQUE SPA, Danvers
This luxury day spa offers the ultimate in pampering, from massages and body treatments, to nail services and facials, as well as spa packages that let you indulge in a total wellness experience. And as if the place weren’t fabulous enough, the spa is redesigning its space to make it even more luxurious, saying goodbye to its hot tub and hello to the new Halotherapy Salt Lounge Experience.
94 High St., Danvers, 978-777-7278, maisonesthetique.net
Facial
Editors’ Choice
BODISCIENCE WELLNESS CENTER & SPA, Beverly
A facial is more than just a facial at BodiScience, which offers services rooted in Ayurvedic principles and Traditional Chinese Medicine that aim to align body, mind, and spirit. While you’ll certainly leave glowing and feeling refreshed, you’ll also feel their ethos of beauty and wellness from the inside out, with a sense of peace and serenity. Choose from services like the 5-Clay Stimulating Facial, the Lymphatic Stimulating Facial, and more.
100 Cummings Center, Ste. 101D, Beverly, 978-927-9909, bodiscience.com
Dawn Tardif owner of BodiScience Wellness Center and Spa is so deserving of the Hall of Fame distinction! She has been a supporter of Northshore magazine since the first issue came out 25 years ago, and her excellence shines through year after year! Congratulations, Hall of Fame recipient! | Photograph by Glenn Scott
Readers’ Choice
FACE FOOD NATURAL BEAUTY MARKET & SPA, Newburyport
Face Food knows skincare, as its line of natural beauty products shows. That’s why the facials are extra special, from the signature facial featuring organic products and European-style techniques, to the Gua Sha Facial, HydraFacial, light therapy, dermaplaning, and other services to make your skin glow.
50 Water St. Mill #1, Suite 140, Newburyport, 978-572-5121, facefoodnaturalskincare.com
Fitness Class, Specialty
Editors’ Choice
ALIGN STEP + STRENGTH, Newburyport
Align Step + Strength classes combine working out on the Stairmaster with strength-training floor work to work your entire body in the most impactful way. The classes, which are designed to be customized for any fitness level, are fun and high-energy, and emphasize community. The studio also has a yoga room where heated yoga classes round out and balance the cardio and strength work.
45 Storey Ave., Ste. w3, Newburyport, 351-236-1581, alignstrength.com
Readers’ Choice
THE SALTY BUDDHA, Peabody
The classes at The Salty Buddha are more than just yoga or barre. They combine the best of these disciplines to deliver creative, fun, and innovative workouts that range from high energy and intensity to calm and chill. Choose from classes including Barre & Flow, which combines barre with vinyasa yoga, or Moonlight Buddha, a vinyasa yoga flow that incorporates astrology and meditation.
58 Pulaski St., 4th floor, Peabody, 978-414-5097, thesaltybuddha.com
Hair Coloring
Editors’ Choice
MODE Andover, Andover
MODE offers full-service color. Its expert stylists stay educated on the latest color trends and techniques, offering a full slate of services for all your coloring needs, from full head color to accent pieces, root touchups, and highlights, plus toner, glaze, and gloss to boost and enhance your color and make it last.
1 Dundee Park, Building 1, Unit 6, Andover, 978-470-8800, mode-andover.com
Readers’ Choice
CARL MICHAEL SALON, North Reading
Dedication is the name of the game at Carl Michael Salon, thanks to its satisfaction guarantee, deeply and constantly trained staff, and absolute devotion to excellence. That, of course, applies to color services, whether it’s face-framing highlights; a head full of vivid, rainbowhued color; brightening treatments; Balayage, and so much more.
25 Main St., North Reading, 781-245-9700, carlmichaelsalon.com
Hair Salon, Men’s
Editors’ Choice
BANTER BARBER & CLOTHIER, Newburyport
BANTER Barber & Clothier is an old school barbershop with a modern twist, where the elite hair services, like cuts, tapers, and beard sculpting, take center stage. But it’s the extras that put the place over the top when it comes to atmosphere and vibes. Shop the collection of men’s clothing, accessories and grooming products and hang out a bit to play pool and shuffleboard.
80 State St., Newburyport, 978-255-3400, banterbarber.com
Readers’ Choice
BEARD & MANE BARBERSHOP & BEAUTY SALON, Beverly
Hair and beard shaping, sculpting, and cutting are just a few of the ways men can look their best at Beard & Mane Barbershop & Beauty Salon. It also offers a range of services not always found at traditional barber shops, like waxing, hair and beard coloring, massage, and nail services.
116 Rantoul St., Unit 102, Beverly, 978-922-0322, beardandmanebeverly.com
Hair Salon, Women’s
Editors’ Choice
SALON INVI Andover
With Chris Kishy’s industry knowledge; a team of expert stylists that focus only on hair; and luxurious extras like indulgent massage chairs, Salon Invi will get you gorgeous and make sure you have a great time doing it. Relax and get pampered with their color, cut, styling, and other hair services.
28 Chestnut St., Andover, 978-378-3333, saloninvi.com
Chris Kishfy owner of Salon Invi knows hair. A master stylist and colorist, he can work his magic to transform ho-hum hair into gorgeous locks. Congratulations on all of your BONS wins throughout the years! | Photograph by Sarah Jordan McCaffery
Editors’ Choice (HONORABLE MENTION)
MODE ANDOVER, Andover
Glamour and giving back are at the heart of everything MODE Andover does, from pampering clients with luxury salon services to hosting community events and donating time and funds to charity. When MODE’s expert stylists aren’t staying up to date on the latest beauty trends, like cutting-edge foiling techniques and new hair extension systems, they’re volunteering their time or taking part in beloved community events, like the annual holiday Whoville-themed “Whobilation” event for kids or fun evening parties like the recent “Galentines Glam Bootcamp.”
1 Dundee Park, Building 1, Unit 6, 978-470-8800, mode-andover.com
Readers’ Choice
ADORE SALON, Newburyport
With its team of expert stylists, a gorgeous location, and work that’s been featured on Fashion Week runways and at the MET Gala, it’s clear why Adore Salon is the best of the best. Visit for a full range of cut, color, and styling services, as well as conditioning treatments, blowouts, and complimentary color consultations.
97 Water St., Newburyport, 978-255-4968, adore-salon.com
Hair Salon/Shop Specialty Services
Editors’ Choice
BEARD & MANE BARBERSHOP & BEAUTY SALON, Beverly
There are lots of barbershops that specialize in cuts for men and salons that provide cut and color services for women. But there are very few that combine the services and vibes of both. That’s Beard & Mane Barbershop & Beauty Salon, where the stylists are as talented at shaping and coloring a beard as they are at providing the perfect highlights.
116 Rantoul St., Unit 102, Beverly, 978-922-0322, beardandmanebeverly.com
Readers’ Choice
LUX SALON + SPA, Beverly
If you need your salon services to go beyond the basic cut and color, look no further than LUX Salon + Spa. In addition to haircutting, coloring, and waxing, you can also find specialty services like maintenance for hair extensions, brow tints, lash sets and fills, makeup application, and keratin hair treatments.
232 Cabot St., Beverly, 978-969-1151, luxsalonandspa.glossgenius.com
Independent Gym
Editors’ Choice
FUEL TRAINING STUDIO, Newburyport
Fuel is all about connection, from connecting to your body to building relationships and getting motivation from the wider community. You can find something for every interest and fitness level, like barre, lifting, cycling, tabata, and circuit training, plus personal coaching, nutrition coaching, and even group training for events like 5Ks. Also, don’t miss this summer’s beach workouts.
22 Graf Rd., Newburyport, 978-270-0020, fueltrainingstudio.com
Readers’ Choice
SIMPLY FIT & FUN, Reading
Fun isn’t just in the name at Simply Fit & Fun. It’s in everything they do. The staff encourages members to find joy in movement through a wide variety of classes that focus on cardio, barre/mat work, yoga, and strength/HIIT. And bonus? There’s free, onsite childcare provided by CPR/First Aid–certified babysitters. Find nutritional support and virtual classes, too.
1 General Way, Unit 94, Reading, 781-205-9321, simplyfitfun.com
Laser Hair Removal
Editors’ Choice
UGLOW MED SPA, Salem
This small, woman-owned med spa offers the best in laser hair removal, using Quanta Light EVO technology, which incorporates three laser wavelengths for targeted hair removal with minimal discomfort for all hair types and skin tones. Get treatments for the face, neck, chest, back, arms, underarms, bikini line, legs, feet, and hands.
564 Loring Ave., Salem, 781-654-8302, uglowmedspa.com
Readers’ Choice
LASERCARE COSMETIC CENTERS, Reading
People with dark hair can achieve a painless, permanent reduction in hair growth with laser hair removal services for all skin types and parts of the body. LaserCare Cosmetic Centers offer lots of other services, too, all with an eye toward helping you look and feel your best.
2 Haven St., Unit 304, Reading, 781-942-1613, lasercarecenters.com
Makeup
Editors’ Choice
TO MAKE BEAUTIFUL, Stoneham
Enhance your natural beauty, get glammed, or learn the best and latest makeup application techniques at To Make Beautiful. The salon offers a range of makeup services, including bridal, prom, and special occasion applications, with add-on options for lashes and airbrushing. You can also get a customized, one-on-one makeup lesson with a master esthetician, who will walk you through using your own products or start fresh with new ones.
471 Main St., Unit 102, Stoneham, 781-454-8415, tomakebeautiful.com
Readers’ Choice
INTERLOCKS SALON Newburyport
Whether it’s a free, 30-minute consultation to “play” at the makeup counter and learn a new trick or two, a special occasion makeup application, or getting bridal glam for your big day with award-winning makeup artist Robin Liebowitz, INTERLOCKS Salon offers all that and more. The salon also uses high-end products, like NARS and Glo Minerals, and offers additional services, including makeup lessons, bridal trials, and lash application.
58 Merrimac St., Newburyport, 978-465-3010, interlockssalon.com
INTERLOCKS Salon wins BONS this year for Readers’ Choice Best Makuep! Congratulations BONS Hall of Famer! | Photographs by Sarah Jordan McCaffery
Massage
Editors’ Choice
ELEMENTS MASSAGE, Newburyport
Getting a massage isn’t just about pampering (although it can be that, too). It’s also the ultimate self-care move, whether it’s realigning after a hard workout, relieving pain, caring for your body during pregnancy, or any other time your body needs a little extra TLC. At Elements Massage, experience a customized massage for any need, including Swedish, stretching, trigger point, couples, sports, deep tissue, or prenatal. Add extras like hot stone or cupping for an even more personalized experience.
45 Storey Ave., Newburyport, 978-358-7233, elementsmassage.com/newburyport
Readers’ Choice
SALTWATER MASSAGE STUDIO, Gloucester
Massage is a not only a science. It’s also an art, and nowhere is that more evident than at Saltwater Massage Studio, which provides deeply healing massage treatments in a beautiful and relaxing space. Choose from therapeutic, deep tissue, prenatal, and reiki massages that can also include CBD oils and scrubs, as well as specialized body treatments like exfoliation, meditation massage, and after-sun aloe massage.
65 Pleasant St., Gloucester, 978-390-7600, saltwatermassage.com
Med Spa
Editors’ Choice
INTERLOCKS MEDSPA, Newburyport
INTERLOCKS Salon has been a trusted and beloved beauty destination for decades, so it’s no wonder that its MedSpa is just as excellent. The team of nurses, aestheticians, and laser technicians provide expert, cutting-edge services, ranging from acne treatments, facials, and hair removal, to more advanced options like laser treatments, wrinkle relaxers such as Botox, the collagen-stimulating radiofrequency microneedling treatment Morpheus8, and more.
58 Merrimac St., Newburyport, 978-462-2050, interlocksmedspa.com
Readers’ Choice
RN ESTHETICS, Lynnfield
A woman–and nurse practitioner–owned business with three locations, including Lynnfield, Salem, and Newburyport, RN Esthetics is the North Shore’s go-to medical aesthetics practice. It offers injectable services, like fillers, Botox, and others; dermaplaning; hair restoration; a medical weight loss program; bioidentical hormone therapy; and so many more services to bring out your best, healthiest, and most confident self.
40 Salem St., Bldg. 3, Lynnfield, 781-587-1403, rnesthetics.com
We love RN Esthetics! Congratulations on your Hall of Fame distiction! | Photograph by Elise Sinagra
Nail Salon
Editors’ Choice
SPA NIJOLI & SALON, Methuen
The spacious nail studio spa nijoli & salon features massage pedicure chairs and comfy mani stations in a bright, sunny space. Choose from a quick express manicure, gel manicure, men’s manicure, and other nail services, as well as indulgent pedicures like the seasonal spa pedicure or signature pedicure with extras like a gua sha foot massage and paraffin wax. Add nail treatments onto spa packages for extra indulgence.
116 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen, 978-682-9772, nijoli.com
Readers’ Choice
ĐEP NAILS AND SPA, Swampscott
For nail art worthy of your Pinterest board, look no further than Đẹp Nails and Spa. Whether you want a creative manicure or pedicure that turns your nails into miniature pieces of art; an indulgent spa treatment for your feet; long-lasting gel manis; or just a quick, in-and-out polish change, this is the salon for you.
430 Paradise Rd., Swampscott, 781-299-8678, depnailsandspa.com
Personal Training
Editors’ Choice
FUEL TRAINING STUDIO, Newburyport
Get customized, encouraging, and motivating one-on-one personal training from the expert coaches at Fuel Training Studio. After an initial session assessing resting heart rate, cardiovascular strength, flexibility, muscular endurance, and strength, the trainers will help you develop, execute, and stick with a personalized program to fit your needs and meet your fitness goals. Choose from solo options, doubles, or small group coaching.
22 Graf Rd., Newburyport, 978-270-0020, fueltrainingstudio.com
Readers’ Choice
FIT REVOLUTION, North Reading
Helmed by creator and owner Michelle O’Connor, Fit Revolution doesn’t just offer a slate of fitness classes. It also provides one-onone personal training to help you get stronger in a way that’s personalized to you and your needs. It offers small group training as well for an approach that combines community with personalized workouts.
55 Concord St., North Reading, 339-933-0293, fit-rev.com
Pilates Class
Editors’ Choice (TIE)
OXYGEN MIND & BODY, Andover
At one of the most fully equipped Pilates studios in the region, the expert instructors work with clients through mat and equipment workouts that strengthen and stretch the entire body. These traditional, classic Pilates lessons are offered privately or with a partner, and focus on precision and control in an inclusive and welcoming environment.
68 Park St., rear bldg., Andover, 978-475-1529, oxygenmb.com
THE SET STUDIO, Newburyport
The Set Studio already offered incredible fitness classes like Pilates, barre, and sculpt, led by energizing, encouraging instructors in a community focused and supportive environment. But now it’s about to get even better. That’s because this fall, it’s opening a brand-new Pilates Reformer studio right across the hall from its current Pilates mat studio, meaning there will be even more opportunities for you to sweat, stretch, and strengthen your way to fun and friendship.
59 State St., Unit 301, thesetstudionbpt.com
Readers’ Choice
PRECISION PILATES, Ipswich
With a mother-daughter duo at the helm, Precision Pilates has been a North Shore fave for more
than two decades, offering Reformer, mat, and barre classes that promise to strengthen, tone, and sculpt your body. Choose from group workouts or private, one-on-one training. Precision Pilates has a Danvers studio, too, and was planning as we went to press the summer launch of its Newburyport location.
1 Topsfield Rd., Ipswich, 978-312-3123, precisionpilatesplus.com
Spin Class
Editors’ Choice
TREAD, Reading
At Tread in Reading, spin classes are more than just time on the bike. They offer different workouts and intensities depending on your fitness needs and goals. Check out classes like “Tread & Shred,” a combo cycling and upper body strength training class; “Beat,” which gets your heartrate up with high-energy music; and even “Tread Lightly,” a beginner-friendly class focused on proper form, setup, and riding. Choose from two Reading locations or a Winchester location.
Tread, 6 Linden St., Reading, 781-799-2386, treadreading.com
Readers’ Choice
THE INNER CYCLE, Beverly
The Inner Cycle was one of the first indoor cycling studios of its kind on the North Shore when it opened nearly 15 years ago. Now, it has locations in Beverly, Amesbury, North Reading, and Salem and offers classes that combine cycling with toning, HIIT, and strength, and off-bike strength training, as well as a classic indoor cycling class that offers new and standard styles.
377 Cabot St., Beverly, 978-969-2349, innercyclestudio.com
Strength Class
Editors’ Choice
FIT RITUAL, Beverly
The word “ritual” is in FIT Ritual’s name for a reason. That’s because the studio aims to make fitness more than just a routine or a sometimes-activity, and clients will certainly experience that dedication in their strength classes. In addition to classic strength classes that use circuit-based workouts for maximum effectiveness, the studio offers classes that combine strength work with cardio workouts, as well as ones that target specific muscle groups, like arms and abs.
45 Enon St., Beverly, 978-969-0212, fitritualstudio.com
Readers’ Choice
FIT REVOLUTION, North Reading
Fit Revolution offers more than 40 classes a week in its more than 7,500-square-foot space, and its strength classes are some of the best. Get stronger and leaner and build endurance with classes like the classic Fit Strength, which uses barbells and free weights, and combo classes like Fit Ride & Strength, which incorporates spinning; Fit HIIT & Strength; and Fit Tread.
55 Concord St., North Reading, 339-933-0293, fit-rev.com
Tattoo Parlor
Editors’ Choice
NORTH SHORE TATTOO COMPANY, Danvers
If you want to get inked by the experts, come to North Shore Tattoo Company. There you’ll find an incredible lineup of artists specializing in everything from American traditional, to Japanese, to fine line, photo realism and portraits, lettering, black and grey, and any other art you can dream up for yourself, working in a studio that’s friendly, clean, and professional.
58 Maple St., Danvers, 978-774-0726, northshoretattooco.com
Readers’ Choice
NORTH SHORE TATTOO COMPANY, Danvers
Waxing
Editors’ Choice
THE WAX ROOM INC., North Andover
The Wax Room Inc. makes waxing, relaxing! The staff is as skilled and welcoming as they are efficient, and great results ensure clients need not consider going anywhere else.
999 Osgood St., Unit E, North Andover, 978-289-0636, waxroominc.com/north-andover-location
Readers’ Choice
BROWS AND BEYOND BY NANCY, Haverhill
From a perfectly arched eyebrow all the way to a leg wax, readers have voted Brows and Beyond By Nancy as this year’s Readers’ Choice. Owner Nancy Moussa developed a passion for the perfectly arched brow when she was 10 and she hasn’t looked back. She is a triple-licensed eyebrow and skin expert with over 15 years in the beaty industry.
138 Washington St., Haverhill, 978-985-6419, browsandbeyondbynancy.com
Yoga Class
Editors’ Choice
THE SALTY BUDDHA, Peabody
From meditative Yin Yoga, to yoga at Dead Horse Beach in Salem, to the “Funky Buddha,” which combines vinyasa with dance, and many more classes for all levels, you’ll be sure to find the perfect yoga practice at The Salty Buddha. Join them in the studio, outside, or even at a retreat in Costa Rica.
58 Pulaski St., 4th fl., Peabody, 978-414-5097, thesaltybuddha.com
Readers’ Choice
THE ENERGY BARRE, Stoneham
At The Energy Barre, you can find yoga remixed into so many forms. There’s the “Yoga Sculpt” fitness class; gentle flows; candlelit classes; power yoga; breathwork-focused classes; vinyasa; and even one called “Hot + Loud” that offers athletic, power-style yoga with pumping music and infrared heat.
5 Central Sq., 4th fl., Stoneham, 781-435-0441, theenergybarre.com