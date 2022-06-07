From beaches and mini golf to boating and seafood restaurants, Dennisport has everything that makes a classic Cape Cod summer vacation. Lazy days on the beach roll into mealtimes at clam shacks and ice cream parlor outings at this midcape hub.

The newly renovated Pelham House Resort offers a new way to stay in Dennisport. Shrouded in laid-back luxury, Pelham House affords ocean views, high-end dining, and coastal sophistication, right in the middle of this family seaside summer haven.

Photograph by Alex Gordias

This past year, the Pelham House Resort unveiled a new multimillion-dollar renovation, plus the acquisition of two new Pelham properties. The hotel offers sweeping views of the glittering Nantucket Sound, a manicured private beach, and 33 guest rooms. The renovations have turned the property into an idyllic destination getaway, while the two new Pelham properties expand the brand’s offering by 54 rooms.

Family owned and operated in Dennisport since 1997, the Pelham House Resort has put a more upscale spin on its quaint and quiet Cape lodgings. The hotel now boasts onsite dining, a pristine new outdoor pool and hot tub area, a poolside bar, an oceanfront lawn, and tons of event space.

Each of the guest rooms has walk-in showers, deluxe bedding, and ocean-view decks. The property’s main building, newly constructed by Dennis J. Swart Architecture, houses two floors of dining and bar space: the Sea Level room and patio and the Rooftop Restaurant. The rooftop’s sweeping panoramic view of Nantucket Sound is hard to beat, even on Cape Cod, and pairs perfectly with a brunch mimosa (or two). In the evening, the Sea Level patio invites guests to cozy up with dinner or a cocktail by a year-round firepit.

There’s no such thing as too much real estate on the densely populated midcape. Pelham’s two new properties, Pelham on Main in West Dennis and Pelham on Earle in West Harwich, are both within a five-minute drive from the Dennisport property, and each adds 27 new guest rooms to the Pelham portfolio. Pelham on Main took over the former Inn at Swan River space, and Pelham on Earle is in the old Commodore Inn.

Pelham on Earle in West Harwich | Photograph by Jon Moore

Pelham on Earle is tucked into a cozy residential spot, just a two-minute walk from Earle Road Beach—something of a hidden gem in Harwich. An outdoor pool and renovated guest rooms with coastal chic decor, cathedral ceilings, and some fireplace units make the Earle Road spot quiet but elevated, where vacation slows to a relaxing Cape Cod pace. The hotel will also soon offer dining, bar, and event space. Lined with hydrangeas and beach pine, the property takes the charm of a laid-back Cape motel and combines it with the comfort of a newly remodeled resort.

Pelham on Main offers a pool area but no onsite dining and functions as a more family-friendly option and spillover property for the Pelham brand. Shuttles run among all three properties, so guests of Main or Earle can enjoy the private beach, poolside bar, and dining options of the buzzing Pelham House.

The Pelham House Resort also emphasizes its newly revamped wedding and events programming. They host only one wedding onsite each weekend, giving the wedding party and guests the run of the property and amenities. With 8,000 square feet of potential event space, the team can personalize all facets of an event, from décor to menus to room blocks. Dreaming of a barefoot oceanfront ceremony? Alfresco dining under the stars or a beach bonfire? Pelham can make it happen.

Pelham House now stays open all year long, with programming to match—they’ll host events like live music performances and offer special packages and holiday parties. True New Englanders know that the Cape is almost better in the offseason than it is in summertime.

Another reason to head to the Cape this summer and beyond has hung its hat in Dennisport.

CONTACT pelhamhouseresort.com