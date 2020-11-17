It’s officially the season of giving—and none are quite so prepared as Bluemercury at Marketstreet Lynnfield. Beginning tomorrow, November 18, and running through Saturday, November 28, the store offers up to 10%-20% off all purchases, plus a bonus Holiday Treasures Bag on purchases over $175.

You’ll also be able to find special discounted gift sets and, of course, honest expert advice to help guide you.

Starting tomorrow, the luxury cosmetics store will offer 10% off purchases over $100, 15% off purchases over $175, and 20% off purchases over $250 as part of their annual Holiday Shopping Party. Find the perfect stocking stuffer (hello, NARS blush), gift a self-care moment to a close friend (with these face masks), or simply complete your skincare routine with the help of one of Bluemercury’s experts.

The Holiday Treasures Bag with any $175 is on its own a perfect gift for the hard-to-shop-for lady, including sample sizes of some of the best in cosmetics, like Keihl’s Ultra Facial Cream, Jo Malone fragrance, and Oribe Supershine hair cream.

They’ve also launched two new gift bags just in time for the holidays, doing all the hard work of picking the right products for you. The sets include a mix of best sellers from some of Bluemercury’s top brands.

The Beauty Lover set, for $99, includes makeup like an ILIA mascara and a Trish McEvoy gel liner, skincare like the high-quality favorite SkinCeuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier, luxurious shower gel, dry shampoo, a candle, and, fittingly, a Spa Rituals hand sanitizer.

The Beauty Junkie set, for $199, kicks it up a notch with products from the most exclusive, talked-about brands in beauty right now. The set includes the cult favorite Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask plus the 111 Skin eye masks, La Mer’s Crème de la Mer, hair products like an exfoliating scalp treatment and silk scrunchie, a woody rose-scented candle, and, again, a lavish hand sanitizer.

And certain Bluemercury vendors offer additional gifts when you spend a certain amount. Pop into the store to see what offerings are available, and knock off a chunk of your holiday shopping before December has even begun.

If you don’t feel comfortable heading into the store in person, however, Bluemercury still has you covered. They offer virtual consultations via Zoom, or you can talk to an expert and place orders over the phone. You can pick up phone orders curbside, or have them delivered to your home for free.

You can check Bluemercury’s website, too, for a complete lineup of their offerings and to place orders online. The Holiday Shopping Party 10%-20% discount is also available on the website.

But Lynnfield Bluemercury manager Lisa Palazzo recommends you stop by the store in person to check out their exclusive in-store holiday gift sets, and to get some expert advice on your shopping list. Facemasks are required and a store max capacity is enforced. Although you can’t sample any makeup or cosmetics below the mask, they can make you a sample of any product to try out at home.

And the Holiday Shopping Party has another perk, too—when you make a purchase that qualifies for the 10%, 15%, or 20% discount, you’ll receive that same discount on any other purchase made at any other Bluemercury store for up to ten days. Feeling indecisive or want to check in with what your loved one wants for a holiday gift? You have ten days to revisit!

For Bluemercury holiday gift ideas, click here. For more information on Lynnfield Bluemercury’s Holiday Shopping Party or product offerings, give them a call at 781-334-2300.