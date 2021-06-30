Health and wellness brand Life Time is set to open a brand new, state-of-the-art 120,000 square foot destination in Peabody this week. Located at the Northshore Mall, the resort-like experience includes an outdoor pool, water slides, a fitness center, a spa, and more.

The three-story facility, which will operate daily from 4 a.m. to 12 a.m., officially opens to the public on Friday, July 2, at 4 a.m. This location will mark the fifth Massachusetts Life Time facility, and the first on the North Shore—though the brand has over 150 locations nationwide.

Life Time is a high-end, luxury athletic resort experience, and leaves no detail overlooked. The fitness center on the third floor features 400 pieces of equipment, and they have dedicated studios on the second floor for boutique classes like barre, yoga, cycling, Pilates, and strength training. And you’ll never have to worry about bringing your own towels or mats.

Next to the third floor fitness center is a recovery center, where you can see a chiropractor for an injury, practice physical therapy, or utilize massage chairs.

“We help people live happy, healthy lives,” says Jason Thunstrom, Life Time’s senior vice president of public relations.

Also inside you’ll find two regulation-size basketball courts, a Kids Academy center for children up to age 12, and three indoor pools (ones for both kids and adults). Their locker rooms include marble counters and bath products, along with whirlpool tubs, steam rooms, and saunas that match any spa experience. But don’t worry, they have a spa, too. They even have a salon area for hair, nail, and facial services.

After your workout and wind-down, you can visit the full-service LifeCafe with wholesome, fresh foods, or their bar located just across the lobby. And their expansive resort-like outdoor pool deck includes a lap pool, a leisure pool, a whirlpool, a 2-story water slide, and ample room for lounging in the sun.

“Life Time brings a new and unique experience to the Northshore with our incredible array of healthy offerings for truly every age,” says the Peabody location’s general manager, Andrew O’Donnell. “We’re here to help people live healthy and happy lives and our goal—from the moment people walk in our doors—is that they’ll find something that they love. Health and wellness is fun at Life Time—and with the mall right here, it’s the best of everything.”

From its first facility in 1992, Life Time has always focused on prioritizing the member’s point of view. Thunstrom explained that the founder of Life Time, Bahram Akradi , wanted to design a “place people feel like they want to be at,” rather than a contract-based gym where folks feel like they have to go. “It’s gotta fit your lifestyle,” says Thunstrom, and with Life Time’s extensive offerings, there’s certainly something for everyone.

There’s still time to become a founding member at the new Peabody facility. Visit their website here to learn more information. Life Time offers monthly, no-contract membership packages for individuals, couples, and families, starting at $149 per month.

www.lifetime.life