Native Sun, an award-winning women’s fashion boutique, opened a pop-up shop in Newburyport at 20 Pleasant Street on August 13. Native Sun first opened in Newburyport in 1989 and was a popular fashion destination for over 21 years.

The winner of multiple fashion designations including Best of Boston 2004, Native Sun returns to Newburyport under the leadership of founder John Darke and his wife Lisa. The boutique will feature a wide selection of contemporary women’s wear from top designers including Michael Stars, Splendid, Free People, Nicole Miller, and Margaret O’Leary, among others. Shoppers will find a wide selection of denim, tee shirts, accessories, and gift items.

“The Native Sun pop-up will be in Newburyport through 2020,” says John Darke, “and may become a permanent storefront in the future.”

Owners John and Lisa Darke

Native Sun is part of New England Development’s Pop-Up and Specialty Leasing program that provides shoppers with innovative shopping and dining options, as well as unique experiences, while also creating business opportunities for local and national entrepreneurs.

“We are delighted to welcome Native Sun back to Newburyport,” says Rebekah Macchia, Marketing Director of Newburyport Development. “Area shoppers and visitors have been eagerly awaiting their reopening,” she adds.

Other Newburyport Development establishments include Francesca’s, Talbots, Brick & Ash, Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar, and many others. All of these are part of Newburyport’s vibrant waterside setting, offering some of New England’s best fishing, boating, dining, and shopping.