The holidays are right around the corner—have you started your shopping yet? Supporting local businesses is more import than ever now, so we’ve rounded up some of our favorite gifts from local small businesses on the North Shore. Not sure what to get him this year? Start here.

For the Well-Dressed

Newburyport resident Heather Cathcart recently launched Billie Todd, a luxury line of men’s cashmere. Designed to last a lifetime, their cashmere sweaters, made in Scotland with traditional methods, are the perfect flattering and comfy piece for his wardrobe. “It will perhaps be one of the longest winters ahead of us,” says Cathcart, “and an heirloom, quality made Scottish sweater may be just what the man, husband, brother, father, son, partner would cherish and pass down.”

The Loden Sport Crewneck Cashmere Sweater, $495

Billie Todd, Newburyport

For the Oenophile

Boston-based Gordons Wine has lauched a wine club called Crubox, a $125 delivery of four hand selected wines each month. Crubox focuses on terroir, sourcing wines from the world’s finest regions and paying special attention to sustainability and history. Boxes are delivered during the second week of each month within the Greater Boston area.

Crubox, $125

Gordon’s Wine, Boston

For the Foodie

Rockport’s new Sea & Cellar, opened by local Cape Ann residents this past July, specializes in artisan foods, natural wines, and local craft beer. Stop in for a thoughtful (and tasty) gift he won’t soon forget, like smoked seafood, cured meats, fresh cheese, and even locally brewed kombucha.

Maitland Mountain Farm Pickles

Sea and Cellar, 21 Dock Square, Rockport

For the Traveler

Even though he can’t do any real traveling right now, excite that travel bug with a weekend getaway at a local hotel. The North Shore is one of the most scenic areas around, even on the offseason—explore this wonderful place we call home with a quick jaunt to one of these five gorgeous hotels/inns.

For the Art Lover

Show his walls, shelves, or bedside table a little love with artwork by local Newburyport artists. The Newburyport Art Association is holding a pop-up show at their Water Street Gallery called Celebrate Art! Miniatures, Ornaments, and Fine Crafts now through December 24. Pop in to browse their collection of wall hangings, blown glass, ornaments, and more.

Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street, Newburyport

For the Over-Achiever

We all deserve a little relaxation—give him the gift of some “me-time” with Happy Valley Cannabis in Gloucester, a new store that looks to deliver premium-quality cannabis, no matter your level of experience. Their extensive menu includes pre-rolls, edibles, a selection of staff picks, and more. One of their top picks is a flight pack with four varieties of cannabis flower, ready to enjoy.

Flight Pack, $25

Happy Valley Cannabis, 38 Great Republic Drive, Gloucester

For the Work from Home Employee

If there’s one thing we’ve learned in the past year, it’s that there’s no such thing as too much loungewear. Up his work-from-home wardrobe with a comfy pair of joggers from Boston-based Wicked Dog Apparel, made from a soft premium cotton blend. He can even pair them with dress shirts for Zoom meetings.

Joggers, $55

Wicked Dog Apparel, Boston

For the Craft Beer Enthusiast

Just because we can’t hang out at over favorite pubs and breweries right now doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy fresh local brews. Does he have a favorite North Shore brewery? (There are about two dozen.) Grab a pack of beer to-go and up your holiday libation game. We love the English-style brews at Beverly’s family-owned and -operated nano brewery Gentile.

4-Pack, $12-$20

Gentile Brewing Company, 59 Parker Street, Unit 1, Beverly

For the Outdoor Adventurer

Keep him warm for years to come with a Canada Goose parka from Giblees in Danvers. The down insulation protects against even the coldest New England temperatures. While you’re there, check out Giblees’ wide selection of other menswear, from dress shirts to swimsuits to accessories.

Canada Goose Parka, $1,050

Giblees Menswear, 85 Andover Street, Danvers

For the Commuter

With features in Esquire, Vogue, and the New York Times, Darby Scott’s unique leather designs prioritize “elegant aesthetic and impeccable craftsmanship.” Browse her selection of men’s leather goods like duffle bags and wallets. This getaway bag in a chic black leather is perfect for weekends away and commuting to the office alike—and fits perfectly over the handle of an upright suitcase.

Newport Getaway Bag, $1,550

Darby Scott, 47 High Street, Suite 106, North Andover