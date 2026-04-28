The Independent Film Festival Boston will wrap its 2026 run with a notable guest: director and actor Olivia Wilde, who is set to appear at the festival’s closing night screening of her new film, The Invite.

Wilde will attend the April 29 event at the Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline, bringing a major Hollywood presence to one of New England’s most anticipated annual film events.

The appearance also carries a meaningful regional connection. Wilde is an alumna of Phillips Academy in Andover, giving North Shore audiences a local tie to the filmmaker as she returns to the Greater Boston area with her newest work.

Her latest directorial effort, The Invite, brings together an A-list cast that includes Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, Edward Norton, and Wilde herself. Written by Will McCormack and Rashida Jones, the film explores the unraveling of a marriage already under strain. When the couple invites their enigmatic upstairs neighbors over for dinner, the evening takes an unexpected turn, delving into increasingly complex and provocative territory.

The film premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, where it generated early buzz, and is slated for a limited theatrical release on June 26, 2026, from A24, with a wider rollout expected later in the summer.

Now in its third decade, the Independent Film Festival Boston has grown into the region’s largest celebration of independent cinema, drawing filmmakers and audiences alike to screenings at Greater Boston’s iconic arthouse venues. The Coolidge Corner Theatre—long considered a cornerstone of the local film community—serves as a fitting backdrop for the festival’s closing night.

For full festival details and programming, visit www.iffboston.org.