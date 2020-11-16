The Center for Coastal Studies Provincetown recently kicked off its series of fall events with the organization’s first ever virtual film festival and holiday auction, aptly titled Sea Change 2020.

The virtual film festival, entitled Sea Change Film Shorts, is now available to stream free online anytime through November 23, 2020. Hosted by NPR/WBUR’s Barbara Moran, this one-hour special features three short documentaries—including the award-winning Spinnaker—as well as a lively panel discussion with CCS scientists regarding the future of our oceans.

Registered ticket holders are also granted access to the Sea Chest, a collection of topical short films curated by our staff.

“We had always intended on making this year’s annual fundraiser more than just a gala, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, we needed to get creative,” said Richard Delaney, Center for Coastal Studies Provincetown president and CEO. “We are extremely excited to present a professionally produced virtual program, which allows us to not only share this amazing production with our local Cape Cod, Boston, and New England audiences, but with audiences worldwide.”

Sea Change 2020 also features an online auction, where the public can bid on one-of-a-kind experiences and items made available exclusively to the Center for Coastal Studies. Bidding is now open here.

Corporate sponsors for Sea Change 2020 include Willie’s Superbrew, We Need A Vacation, Cape Light Compact, and Cape Clasp.

For more about Sea Change 2020 and to register for this free event, visit coastalstudies.org/seachange2020.