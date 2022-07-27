Our regional lifestyle magazine features editors’ and readers’ choices for the best places to eat, shop, experience, and explore on the North Shore of Boston.

Looking for the best places to dine, shop, sip, explore, and mingle on the North Shore of Boston? The August 2022 issue of Northshore magazine—featuring the lifestyle publication’s 17th annual Best of the North Shore (BONS) Awards—delivers.

The BONS Awards celebrate the magazine’s editors’ and readers’ picks for the North Shore’s best burger, pizza, steak, cocktails, brewery, alfresco dining, massage, boot camp, tourist attraction, beaches, and so much more. Each year, local businesses are nominated and voted on by the BONS committee, editors, and readers of Northshore. More than 160,000 votes were tabulated to determine this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards and over 170 organizations are recognized as BONS 2022 winners across 140 plus subcategories.

“This year we added some new additions like best margarita and martini.” says Nancy E. Berry, editor of Northshore. “And we love the fresh and colorful cover that celebrates all things stellar in our region.”