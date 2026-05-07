The nonprofit Cape Ann Pride is coming back for their third year of events this year, during “Cape Ann Pride 2026,” featuring a vibrant schedule of events from May 28 through June 25.

These celebrations continue to deliver on Cape Ann Pride’s mission to advocate for, celebrate, and support the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies throughout Greater Cape Ann.

Photograph courtesy of Cape Ann Pride, Inc.

Cape Ann Pride 2026 kicks off its main weekend on Thursday, May 28, and continues through June with a series of community-centered events across Greater Cape. They are thrilled to bring the community together for these landmark May and June events, recognizing the value of public joy for LGBTQIA+ people and families of all kinds.

Photo by Cameron Widtfeldt. Courtesy of Good Morning Gloucester.

Event Highlights:

● May 28 (4:00 PM): Progress Pride Flag Raising – The month kicks off at Gloucester City Hall, featuring one of Gloucester’s poets laureate, Heidi Wakeman, followed by a free “Out by the Ocean” party at Drift Gloucester.

● May 29 (7:00 PM): “Make Waves for Pride” – A ticketed fundraising dance party at the Beauport Hotel’s Birdseye Rooftop Pool Deck.

● May 30 (7:00 PM): “Pride Blast Off” – Featuring NYC’s Afro-Electro-Disco-Space-Punks, The Illustrious Blacks, with hostess Dr. Viola Voilà at The Cut.

● May 31 (12:00 PM): Families Bowl With Pride – A free community event at Cape Ann Lanes.

● June 6 (10:30 AM): Family Pride Picnic – Hosted at the Cape Ann Museum Green, featuring Rainbow Story Time and music.

● June 14 (3:15 PM): Jessye DeSilva Live – A performance at the Gloucester Meetinghouse.

● June 20 (9:00 PM): Pride Karaoke – A free 18+ event returning to Harbor 9 Golf.

● June 25 (12:00 PM): Private Sail for Queer Teens & Allies – An unforgettable afternoon on the water (limited capacity) featuring an acoustic duo from Kicked Off the Bus.

For full schedule details, tickets, and sponsorship information, please visit

capeannpride.org

A Thank You to Event Sponsors:

Donna De Poalo

Cape Ann Community Foundation

H. Ernest Stone, Attorney

Gorton’s Seafood

NAGLY

Dogtown Daycare

Schooner Adventure

Gloucester Rotary Club

Awesome Gloucester Foundation

Ecologic Entomology

Northshore Magazine

European Wax Center Gloucester Crossing

Pirates Lane Video