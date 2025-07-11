See who won for best burger, steak, pizza and more!!

Alfresco Editors’ Choice SUNSET CLUB (casual) Dining on the North Shore doesn’t get much more alfresco than the Sunset Club, where most of the tables live outside. Picnic tables sit in sand and on stone, and, yes, the view offers an unmatched sunset vista if you hit the marsh at the right time. Cold and season-appropriate cocktails, paired with an internationally inflected menu give this place all the right vibes for summer—and beyond, well into the shoulder season. 4 Old Point Rd., Newbury, sunsetclubpi.com

TUSCAN SEA GRILL & BAR (upscale)

For a view of the Merrimack River, head out to the wide and splendid all-season patio at Tuscan Sea Grille. This upscale restaurant serves both lunch and dinner in Newburyport, with a view that other restaurants pine for. With a menu that’s both coastal and Italian—and that offers plenty in the way of seafood offerings—it’s a gentle reminder that the water holds much influence when it comes to dining in this seaside town.

38R Merrimac St., Newburyport, 978-465-2211, tuscanseagrillbar.com

Readers’ Choice THE DECK, Salisbury Some say the best view of Newburyport comes from across the river, in Salisbury. On any given summer night, diners at The Deck test this theory out. There’s not a bad seat in the house at this outdoor venue, where the food is casual and the vibes are hot. With live music, burgers, tacos, salads, and plenty of cocktails, it’s a go-to place for those looking to kick back, relax, and enjoy the view. 179 Bridge Rd., 978-499-4422, Salisbury, thedecksalisbury.com

Bakery/Bread Editors’ Choice A&J KING ARTISAN BAKERS, Salem Placing an emphasis on local ingredients, Andy and Jackie King’s titular bakery, A&J King, mills whole grains for their popular carbs in-house. Their breads, pastries, cakes, pies, and other baked goods offer the ultimate in freshness and quality. Alongside online orders, patrons can order a so-called “Neighbor Loaf,” which offers a charitable donation—in the form of a loaf of bread, of course, donated to the Salem Pantry, and with flour milled locally, so that even more money stays in the community. 48 Central St., Salem, 978-744-4881, ajkingbakery.com. A&J King, BONS Hall of Famer, produces some of the best loaves in the state and is a yearly winner! | Photograph by Elise Sinagra Readers’ Choice A&J KING ARTISAN BAKERS, Salem

BBQ Editors’ Choice RUSTY CAN, Byfield Smoked meat is the name of the game at this North Shore favorite, where ribs, chicken wings, brisket, pulled pork, and more can be found in heavy rotation. Chalkboard additions are bountiful, offering plenty of reasons to stop by—in addition to the ’cue, that is. And the lengthy and largely local beer list is a great way to experiment with another kind of culinary pairing. The Rusty Can’s three-way, of course, is a North Shore tradition; there’s a reason this spot makes an appearance on this list nearly every year. It is just that good. 6 Fruit St., Byfield, 978-462-1204, rustycanbyfield.com Readers’ Choice THE FARM BAR & GRILLE, Essex Perhaps one of Essex’s lesser-known dining attractions, The Farm Bar & Grille serves up gargantuan portions of homemade barbecue to a discerning crowd. In addition to dishes like house-smoked, St. Louis–style ribs; barbecue steak tips; and macaroni and cheese, the Essex spot serves benchmark fish and chips, meatloaf, and both baked and fried fish tacos, made with haddock. Readers just can’t get enough. 233 Western Ave., Essex, 978-768-0000, farmbargrille.com

Breakfast Editors’ Choice HONEYCOMB, Hamilton Lauren and Billy Moran’s Hamilton bakery, Honeycomb, opened in 2017, and it continues to be a North Shore favorite for all things breakfast. Burnished pastries, delectable breakfast sandwiches, coffee drinks that suit all personalities: All are available at the eclectic and cozy bakery, which also sells crusty loaves of bread, a curated selection of home goods, and even the hard-to-find Mexican Coca-Cola next to the Spindrift Seltzer in the drink cooler. Make sure to arrive early enough to snag a pain au chocolat. The popular breakfast treats tend to sell out fast. 248 Bay Rd., Hamilton, 978-626-0014, honeycombhamilton.com Readers’ Choice AGAWAM DINER, Rowley Agawam’s dining car has held court in Rowley since 1970, though the restaurant itself goes back 85 years—and this always-busy joint shows no signs of slowing. Regulars know that breakfast is served all day long; it’s the place to be if you fancy a short stack, eggs made to order, or a proper side of bacon. The coffee is always hot, the service hospitable, and the bill relatively low. Just remember to bring cash, and don’t forget to order a slice of pie on the way out. 166 Newburyport Tpke., Rowley, 978-948-7780, theagawamdiner.com

Burger Editors’ Choice (THREE-WAY TIE) LEDGER Restaurant & Bar, Salem Ledger may be best known for its upscale and modern take on New England cuisine. But the restaurant, which opened in 2017, remains equally beloved for its Double Burger, a smashed variety made from Brandt beef patties and topped with American cheese, lettuce, pickles, and onions and served on a sesame seed bun. Go for the burger and stay for so much more. 125 Washington St., Salem, 978-594-1908, ledgersalem.com

A&B BURGERS, Beverly

Downtown Beverly’s A&B Burgers has long been a favorite of the local crowd. With an ambitious roster of burgers—and with plenty of options for both vegetarians and pescatarians—the restaurant provides room for the traditional and creatively inspired. There’s Detroit-style pizza on the menu, too, as well as an entire list of small plates to explore: clam chowder, pretzel bites, loaded nachos, and even pork belly mac and cheese.

206 Cabot St., Beverly, 978-993-7394, anbburgers.com

A&B Burgers serves up tasty beef and offers loads of toppings. | Photograph by Elise Sinagra

LITTLE SISTER, Rockport (Seasonal)

This seasonal Rockport spot, dreamed up by Gloucester’s Talise team, offers a slim menu: smash burgers, hot dogs, and seafood options. Like the menu itself, the space is small. Inside: a few coveted seats, followed by double patios with equally desirable seating. But it’s worth it for the single and double burgers, topped with condiments like garlic aioli or Russian dressing; the footlong Deluxe Dog; or the crisp Larry Bird, a fried chicken thigh sandwich, made crunchy with a tingly jalapeño slaw and pickles.

2 Doyle’s Cove Rd., Rockport, littlesisterburger.com

Readers’ Choice REV BURGER, Beverly Last summer, Nick Harron added to the REV empire with the addition of REV Burger (the restaurant is the sibling to Beverly’s REV Kitchen & Bar). Burgers and dogs are the name of the game here, and their technologically savvy system takes a page out of the fast-food playbook: Diners place orders via touchscreen. Meals are prepared quickly and can easily be customized. Quality, of course, is built into the model. REV uses fresh, never-frozen beef in its burgers and relies on high-level ingredients. Readers have given this new-to-town burger joint thumbs-up. 55 Dodge St., Suite A-120, Beverly, 351-223-8049, revburger.com

Cake Editors’ Choice MAYFLOUR, Essex With a dedication to ingredient-based baking, Mayflour, in Essex, embraces seasonality. The bakery avoids artificial colors and flavors, as well as corn syrup and shortening. Whole cakes are available in the cake case most days, and petite cakes are available daily, too. They’re seasonally driven and first-come, firstserved. Each month, the bakery also bakes a “cookie of the month,” available for order either as a one-time purchase or as a monthly subscription. 162 Main St., Essex, hello@mayflour.co, mayflour.co Readers’ Choice TOPSFIELD BAKESHOP INC., Topsfield This family-owned bakery whips up everything from the classic—vanilla, chocolate, Funfetti—to the outrageous. In the mood for a cupcake that pushes boundaries? Check out the tropical carrot, coconut key lime, or cannoli flavors. A multitiered cake that tastes like a margarita? That’s on the menu, too. Cakes can be customized to suit any occasion—and palate. 426B Boston St., Topsfield, 978-887-0795, topsfieldbakeshop.com

Charcuterie Editors’ Choice JUNE AND HONEY CHARCUTERIE, Newburyport Stepsisters Alexandra Zolotas and Rachel Hieronymus opened June and Honey Charcuterie in Amesbury in 2023; the duo relocated to Newburyport just this year. Their grazing boards—spreads of meat, cheese, fruits, jams, and more—have been a hit on the North Shore. Boards come in different sizes and configurations and can even be prepared specifically for breakfast or dessert. They can also be delivered right to your North Shore home. 70 State St., Newburyport, 978-979-7787, juneandhoneycharcuterie.com June and Honey Charcuterie are newcomers to BONS and worthy of the award! | Photograph by Elise Sinagra Readers’ Choice THE CHEESE SHOP OF SALEM, Salem With a robust selection of international cheeses, meats, and accoutrements, The Cheese Shop of Salem remains one of the North Shore’s most shoppable destinations for the modern cheese lover. The store also ships on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, ensuring fresh deliveries before the weekend—and customers can choose between curated “collections,” comprising several cheeses, meats, crackers, and jams. (A la carte cheeses can be shipped, too.) 45 Lafayette St., Salem, 978-498-4820, thecheeseshopofsalem.com

Chinese Editors’ Choice RED 8, ENCORE BOSTON, Everett This gem of a restaurant is within Encore Boston Harbor. It’s all glitz and glamour, with deep reds and polished woods, as well as some of the luxe dishes that one might expect at a top-tier Chinese spot. Spring for the Peking duck, which comes lacquered and beautiful, and with all the fixings. Fish options, served at market price and prepared with a choice of sampan; steamed with garlic; or with ginger scallion or XO sauce, are also a decadent—and worthwhile—option. 1 Broadway, Everett, 857-770-3388, encorebostonharbor.com Readers’ Choice FAMILY CHINESE RESTAURANT, Salisbury It’s a no-frills Chinese spot that hits all the high notes, from reliable Chinese-American appetizers (think scallion pancakes, eggrolls, and spareribs) to entrées. Affordable prices, paired with tasty options—and a massive menu that’s appealing to pretty much everyone—make this a family favorite. Pun intended, of course. 139 Elm St., Salisbury, 978-463-4332, familysalisbury.com

Clam Chowder Editors’ Choice TUSCAN SEA GRILL & BAR, Newburyport Although many may come for the view of the Merrimack River, plenty more come for this restaurant’s superlative clam chowder, made with littleneck clams and a garnish of crispy prosciutto, for good measure. It’s an elegant take on the New England classic, and one that will never go out of style. Or so we hope. 38R Merrimac St., Newburyport, 978-465-2211, tuscanseagrillbar.com

Editors’ Choice (Casual)

WOODMAN’S OF ESSEX, Essex

Woodman’s classic clam chowder is made with a thinner base. The iconic Essex restaurant uses no flour and no thickeners. It’s just minced onion, minced clam, cream, butter, salt, and pepper, allowing the natural flavor of the bivalve to shine through.

119 Main St., Essex, 978-768-6451, woodmans.com

Woodman’s of Essex is not only a fan favorite on the North Shore but people visiting from all over the country make the trek for a cup of its clam chowder and lobster dinners | Photograph by Anthony Tieuli

Readers’ Choice MICHAEL’S HARBORSIDE, Newburyport Michael’s thick New England clam chowder has turned heads for years—and readers continue to place it at the top of their list. It doesn’t hurt that this cup comes served with one of Newburyport’s finest views of the Merrimack River. 1 Tournament Wharf, Newburyport, 978-462-7785, michaelsharborside.com

Comfort Food Editors’ Choice DAVIO’S, Lynnfield (Upscale) With an expansive menu and wine list, this outpost of Davio’s, situated in MarketStreet Lynnfield, has a lot to offer diners. Philly Cheese Steak Spring Rolls are just the beginning; on any given evening, diners can choose between about a dozen different steaks, cut and aged to suit all types of palates. But don’t overlook the robust pasta and fish selections, either. 1250 MarketStreet, MarketStreet Complex, Lynnfield, 781-944-4810, davios.com/Lynnfield OLDE MAIN STREET PUB, Salem (Casual ) With plenty of Irish vibes to go around, this pub in the heart of Salem serves comfort food to a discerning crowd. Pub classics like chicken wings and house-made curry and fries are on the menu, as are upscale offerings like chicken liver mousse and smoked fish chowder. 121 Essex St., Salem, 978-594-8188, oldemainstpub.com Readers’ Choice REV KITCHEN + BAR, Beverly With a sprawling menu that hits every high note, REV Kitchen + Bar offers something for everyone. From salads to sandwiches to pizzas, this restaurant serves up comfort in spades, so it’s no surprise that readers have deemed it the crème de la crème when it comes to comfort. The garlicky crazy bread, a hybridized pizza, is a great way to start here, but don’t overlook the crisp, crunchy, satisfying salads—or the soft-baked Toll House cookie pie. 45 Enon St., Beverly, 978-998-4950, revkitchenandbar.com

Cookies Editors’ Choice (TIE) COOKIE JAR KITCHEN, Newburyport Jennie Carens’s cookie creations rotate seasonally at this Newburyport outpost. Four days a week, sweets lovers can indulge in the cookie du jour—as well as additional baked treats. Drop cookies, icing cookies, and cookie sandwiches are on the menu, and special orders are available, too. 38 Washington St., Newburyport, 978-992-1273, thecookiejarkitchen.com GOOD NIGHT FATTY, Salem Fatty isn’t a pejorative at this Salem bakery; in fact, it’s the name for these cookies, because they’re inordinately thick and filled with ingredients. Each weekend, a new batch of flavors is released, kept secret until you place your order. (Three new flavors are released each week, on Fridays.) 1 Washington Sq., Salem, 978-822-2277, goodnightfatty.com Readers’ Choice WHOO(PIE) WAGON, Topsfield Mary and Chris Bandereck created The Whoo(pie) Wagon, Topsfield’s mobile whoopie pie truck operating from the Topsfield Bakeshop, in 2007. The website offers info about where the truck will appear next, as well as what flavors will appear in rotation, like chocolate cinnamon swirl, pumpkin, and chocolate chip. This cookie/cake is delicious! Flavors on the website are also available for shipping. 426B Boston St., Topsfield, 978-887-0795, thewhoopiewagon.com

Cupcakes Editors’ Choice PIPE DREAM CUPCAKES, North Andover At North Andover’s Pipe Dream, cupcakes are baked twice daily, ensuring the ultimate in freshness. Flavors change weekly, and the bakery posts each week’s flavors on Facebook and Instagram. The bakery accepts special orders with a two-dozen minimum. 48 Water St., North Andover, 617-329-9864, pipedreamcupcakes.com Readers’ Choice CUPCAKE CITY, Reading Karin DiNapoli’s Cupcake City features eight cupcakes daily, as well as rotating seasonal and specialty flavors. Vegan and gluten-free options are available on Fridays and Saturdays—or for anyone who orders 24 hours in advance. The bakery’s website allows for online ordering, and DiNapoli can also accommodate bespoke orders for special occasions. 137 Main St., Reading, 781-944-0400, cupcake-city.com

Donuts Editors’ Choice THE ANGRY DONUT, Newburyport First launched as a pop-up operation, The Angry Donut is now one of downtown Newburyport’s more popular brick-and mortar destinations. (It doesn’t hurt that it’s across from the Inn Street playground.) From-scratch brioche dough makes these lofty donuts irresistible, as does the litany of ever-rotating flavors, like watermelon-lime, maple-glazed, and Fruity Pebbles. 42 Inn St., Newburyport, 978-255-1026, theangrydonut.com CIDER HILL FARM, Amesbury (Farmstand) Apple cider donuts don’t get much better than at Cider Hill Farm, in Amesbury, where they are made fresh daily from April through December. Made in small batches from the farm’s own apple cider, these donuts are prepared fresh throughout the day and are as New England as it gets. Find them exclusively inside the farm store. You can also order online for instore pickup any day. 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury, 978-388-5525, ciderhill.com Readers’ Choice KANE’S DONUTS, Saugus Open since 1955, Kane’s Donuts remains a North Shore icon. Using real ingredients— actual honey in the honey-dip, for instance— these donuts are the real deal. New flavors drop each month, and pre-orders for some of the more popular (and seasonal) items are available online. 1575 Broadway, Saugus, 781-558-5179, kanesdonuts.com Kane’s Donuts wins in a landslide with over 400 votes! | Photograph by Tony Scarpetta

Fast Casual Editors’ Choice LITTLE SISTER, Rockport Local ingredients and attention to detail set this fast-casual spot apart from other competitors. It doesn’t hurt that this busy, petite spot—which focuses on meals of the handheld variety—is based out of one of Rockport’s most desirable locations, just steps away from Bearskin Neck. Grab a burger and drink in the view. The spot is so popular that they’re even expanding to Gloucester. 2 Doyle’s Cove Rd., Rockport, littlesisterburger.com Readers’ Choice FLIP THE BIRD, Beverly Fried chicken rules the roost at this popular Beverly restaurant, and you can get yours served on a grilled potato bun or atop a biscuit. Flip the Bird serves all manner of fried chicken iterations, with sauces to match, but it’s the chicken that’s the point here. Our readers agree: This chicken is worth a repeat visit. 407 Cabot St., Beverly, flipthebirdfriedchicken.com

Fish & Chips Editors’ Choice THE JAMES PUB & PROVISIONS, Essex The James Pub & Provisions, in Essex, is a modern Irish pub with plenty to choose from. But the fish and chips—beer-battered haddock, served with house-made coleslaw, tartar sauce, and curried sea salt—is a local standout, and well worth the trip. 55 Main St., Essex, 978-890-7200, thejamespub.com Readers’ Choice TURNER’S SEAFOOD, Gloucester Turner’s Seafood functions both as a fish market and restaurant, meaning that diners can find fresh fish at its peak. The take-out-only restaurant’s fish and chips, served in both the Gloucester and Salem locations, is a beer-battered, pub-style iteration, served with fries, malt vinegar, and tartar sauce. 4 Smith St., Gloucester, 978-281-7172; 43 Church St., Salem, 978-745-7665; turners-seafood.com

Food Truck Editors’ Choice NORTH SHORE BEEFIE BOYS, Newburyport You can’t come to the North Shore without ordering a roast beef three-way, and the owners of the Beefie Boys would argue that you can’t duke out a battle of a roast beef three-way without setting a place for them at the table. But beyond their classic beef sandos, these boys offer up fried chicken sandwiches, smash burgers, and sides, all of which attack hunger in the best possible way. The website holds the keys to their calendar. beefieboys.com Readers’ Choice (TIE) NORTH SHORE BEEFIE BOYS, Newburyport METZY’S CANTINA, Newburyport Metzy’s Cantina, now a brick-and-mortar at Rails End, the Newburyport train station, began as a food truck, and it still is a food truck, run by owner Erik Metzdorf. The truck sells selections from Metzy’s Cantina, like tacos, burritos, street corn, and empanadas. @metzyscantina, 978-255-7347, metzys.com

Fried Clams Editors’ Choice SEAPORT GRILLE, Gloucester Gloucester’s Seaport Grille serves clams all year round, alongside French fries, coleslaw, and a homemade tartar sauce. With a superlative view of the water, the Grille remains one of the best places on the North Shore to grab this iconic local dish. 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester, 978-282-9799, seaportgrillegloucester.com If you head to Seaport Grille in Gloucester, get a plate of the fried clams—fresh and perfectly prepared—they are the ultimate summer treat. | Photograph by Anthony Tieuli Readers’ Choice CLAM BOX, Ipswich Celebrating 90 years in business this year, the Clam Box is known for its fried, whole-belly clams, which are dredged in evaporated milk and a batter of corn and pastry flour and mixed and fried to-order. Beloved for the whip-fresh Ipswich clams and, of course, for its trompe l’oeil exterior (it’s shaped like a box of clams), this restaurant attracts long lines in summer—and it’s not hard to see why. 246 High St., Ipswich, 978-356-9707, clamboxipswich.com

Gastropub Editors’ Choice OLDE MAIN STREET PUB, Salem This pub is filled with atmosphere and great comfort food, like well-executed burgers, bangers and mash, and more. The fish and chips are stellar, of course, and the beer selection ranges from local to deeply Irish. Yes, the Guinness is stocked, and plenty cold. 121 Essex St., Salem, 978-594-8188, oldemainstreetpub.com Readers’ Choice THE DOUBLE BULL, Peabody This Peabody spot truly puts the pub in gastropub, with more than 50 rotating beers on draught. Burgers, fried clams, steaks, pastas, tacos, and fish are all available on the diverse menu, which offers something for everyone. And the lounge rooms, home to live music, pinball, arcade games, and more, make The Double Bull equal parts delish and delight. Northshore Mall. 210 Andover St., Peabody, 978-817-3670, thedoublebull.com

General Excellence Editors’ Choice SETTLER, Salem With an intimate feel and a Mediterranean menu from chef-owner Aaron Chambers, Settler, in Salem, offers far more than neighborhood fare. Some of the restaurant’s touchstones include homemade sourdough bread, made from Chambers’s decades-old starter, and warm madeleines, served as part of the dessert menu. But all of the food here is pitch-perfect. 2 Lynde St., Salem, 978-744-2094, settlersalem.com Readers’ Choice LEDGER Restaurant & Bar, Salem Housed in a former bank, Ledger is a gleaming, gorgeous, and serious restaurant, with plenty of nods to local and seasonal fare. Executive chef Daniel Gursha and pastry chef Erin Barry bring to the table fine dining sensibility rooted in New England tradition. 125 Washington St., Salem, 978-594-1908, ledgersalem.com

Gluten-Free Editors’ Choice NU KITCHEN, Newburyport This Newburyport counter-service spot is known for its gluten-free options; nearly every item on the menu is either gluten-free or can be modified to suit gluten intolerances. The broad menu includes salads, breakfast options, wraps, burgers, tacos, grain bowls, smoothies, grilled flatbreads, vegan offerings, and cold-pressed juices. 19 Pleasant St., Newburyport, 978-954-3271, thenukitchen.com Readers’ Choice BURTONS GRILL & BAR, Lynnfield Allergy training, at Burtons Grill & Bar, is required for all staff members, and the from-scratch menu and allergy protocols ensure that all guests can be accommodated. The expansive gluten-free menu includes a wide range of options, from wings to fried calamari to burgers. This is a place, truly, where all are welcome. 43 Middlesex Tpke., Burlington, 781-221-2281; 1355 Market St., Lynnfield, 781-776-7001; 145 Turnpike St., North Andover, 978-688-5600; burtonsgrill.com

Ice Cream Editors’ Choice (TIE) HOLY COW ICE CREAM, Peabody The North American Ice Cream Association has consistently awarded Holy Cow Ice Cream top honors in the ice cream category, and they recently received the Grand Master Ice Cream Maker Award for sustained excellence—an accolade reserved for a handful of producers in North America. Seasonally rotating flavors, like wild blueberry pie, honeycoma, and key lime pie are joyfully interspersed with the standard core flavors: cinnamon churro dough, salted caramel brownie, and pistachio baklava are a few. There are also locations in Gloucester, Dennisport, Burlington, and Salem. 86 Andover St., Peabody, 978-587-2255, holycowicecreamcafe.com RICHARDSON’S ICE CREAM, Middleton This Middleton icon has been making ice cream since 1952, though the dairy farm has a much longer history. The Middleton location offers miniature golf and batting cages through the separately operated Golf Country, in addition to plenty of ice cream flavors to choose from. It’s an icon for a reason, and the ultimate New England summer experience. 156 South Main St. (Rte. 114), Middleton, 978-774-5450, richardsonsicecream.com Richardson’s Ice Cream has been making this frozen dessert since 1952. Readers’ Choice HOLY COW ICE CREAM, Peabody

Italian Editors’ Choice (THREE-WAY TIE) IL PONTE, Woburn Italian native Beni Kurti, owner of Woburn’s Il Ponte, hails from Michelin-starred kitchens. His menu offers tastes of his home country, among them octopus cooked in a brick oven, served with a salsa verde; traditional Roman cacio e pepe; and boneless braised short ribs, with saffron risotto. Neapolitan-style pizzas, cooked to order in a 900-degree woodfired oven, should not be skipped. 428 Main St., Woburn, 781-933-0408, ilpontew.com ANGELO’S RISTORANTE, Stoneham Angelo Caruso, the chef-owner of Stoneham’s Angelo’s, is known both for his traditional Italian cuisine as well as for his soulful soups, made fresh daily. Pasta e fagioli, for instance, is one of Caruso’s standbys, which he makes using handmade pappardelle, as well as dried cannellini beans. The restaurant’s food, homemade, draws a loyal following; soups, pastas, and entrées are equally beloved. 239 Main St., Stoneham, 781-279-9035, angelosristorante.com

SOGNO, Woburn

Regional Italian cuisine focusing on hand-crafted pasta, seafood, and brick-oven pizzas has made this restaurant, on the Winchester/Woburn line, a star over the course of the past few years. It’s now a must-visit restaurant in an up-and-coming North Shore town.

304 Cambridge Rd., Woburn, 781-625-1300, sognoitalian.com

Readers’ Choice DANIELLA’S RISTORANTE, Peabody Like its sibling restaurant Pellana Prime Steakhouse, Daniella’s Ristorante, owned by husband-and-wife team Daniella and Dan Mammola, brings to Peabody a fine dining sensibility, in this case mixed with Italian classics. Penne alla vodka, veal marsala, and eggplant rollatini with herb-whipped ricotta are all par excellence. 41 Cross St., Peabody, 978-871-2942, daniellasristorante.com

Lobster Roll Editors’ Choice LITTLE HARBOR LOBSTER COMPANY, Marblehead Made with a third of a pound of fresh lobster meat and served on a griddled brioche bun, Little Harbor Lobster Company’s lobster roll—where the meat is sourced directly from local fishermen and shucked onsite—is a North Shore legend. Have yours dressed in mayo, the New England standard, or Connecticut-style, with a side of drawn butter. The restaurant will even make them “deconstructed,” packaged with roll and lobster separate, should you need to assemble them at home. Freshness at this spot, after all, is key. 3 Beacon St., Marblehead, 781-639-1961, littleharborlobster.com Readers’ Choice BOB LOBSTER, Newbury This Newbury stalwart serves lobster rolls by the quarter pound and half pound, and diners can also order them spicy (with the addition of banana peppers and sriracha); avocado-inflected; extra fat (with fried clams); and with lemon-tarragon aioli and fried shallots. Perched on Plum Island’s marsh, the setting offers even more reason to pull in and grab the roll of your dreams. 49 Plum Island Tpke., Newbury, 978-465-7100, boblobster.com

Mediterranean Editors’ Choice YELLA ON THE WATER, Gloucester Lebanon-born chef-owner Carlo Berdahn offers a taste of the Mediterranean at Yella, Gloucester’s seasonal, waterfront restaurant that leans into its location. The robust menu includes everything from salads to flatbreads to a fisherman’s daily catch rubbed with za’atar— and served with kalamata olives and a parsnip purée. Cocktails enjoyed with a sunset view of the water never get old, either. 25 Western Ave., Gloucester, 978-491-5334, yellagrille.com Readers’ Choice BAR25, Newburyport Small plates abound at Reza Rahmani’s Middle Eastern-focused State Street spot. Although the menu offers plenty of meat—lamb, chicken kebab, shawarma—vegetarians will feel right at home with dishes like the mezze trio, magic mushrooms, breaded halloumi, and eggplant croquettes. The lively, multi-level space has made this a must-visit restaurant; each room carries its own vibe. 38 State St., Newburyport, 978-255-3322, bar-25.com

Mexican Editors’ Choice BUENOMALO, Andover Inspired by the taco stands of Southern California, this Andover restaurant offers all the en vogue Cali-Mex tastes you’ve been craving, in spades: corn “ribs,” chipotle-maple wings, crisp fried chicken thigh sandwiches beneath a bed of jalapeño-cilantro slaw. For dessert, don’t skip the cinnamon-sugar churros, served with Richardson’s ice cream. 93 Main St., Andover, 978-409-2119, buenomalo.com Readers’ Choice AGAVÉ MEXICAN BISTRO, Newburyport Come for the upscale take on Mexican cuisine, stay for the convivial crowd and expansive margarita menu, much beloved in Newburyport—and beyond. Agavé, now celebrating its 25th year with female sole proprietor Dawn McCandless, makes their own chips and salsa in house, and that’s just the launching point. Burritos, molé, carne asada, and tamales are all worth exploring, in addition to the tequila menu, of course. 50 State St., Newburyport, 978-499-0428, agavemexicanbistro.com

New Restaurant Editors’ Choice BERNADETTE, Salem A follow-up to husband-and-wife team Aaron and Shanna Chambers’s successful Settler, Bernadette, a cozy bistro that opened last fall, offers up a concise-yet-satisfying menu of instant classics, like roast poulet rouge, bone marrow with shallot compote, pork rillettes, and, naturally, pomme frites. It’s the kind of neighborhood restaurant you might want to sidle up to once weekly, assuming you can secure a seat at the ever-popular bar. 65 Washington St., Salem, 978-224-2976, bernadettesalem.com Readers’ Choice POST 1917, Reading Housed in Reading’s former post office, Post 1917, a gleaming steakhouse from chef-owner Jason Carron, delivers upmarket classics: hulking cuts of meat, both on and off the bone; all manner of potato and vegetable sides; sauces and butters as enhancements; ice-cold seafood; and even overthe-top appetizers, like lobster tail tempura and wagyu dumplings. 136 Haven St., Reading, 781-942-0001, post1917.com

Oysters Editors’ Choice BRINE OYSTER BAR, Newburyport The name of the restaurant aptly says it all. Brine is a place that centers on seafood—and, yes, oysters. From 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, in fact, the restaurant charges a mere $1 for the bivalves, but you can eat them anytime, minus the discount. This Newburyport spot offers the best of the East Coast every day of the week. 17 State St., Newburyport, 978-358-8479, brineoyster.com Readers’ Choice CK PEARL, Essex With a superlative view of the Essex River and expert sourcing from Duxbury and other boutique New England oyster farms, CK Pearl is a go-to spot for those craving a bit of the brine. Accoutrements here are simple: cocktail sauce and mignonette. The menu at CK Pearl includes house-made barbecue and a variety of seafood-centric options, but regardless of how you choose your entrée, don’t skip the bivalve appetizer course. 112 Main St., Essex, 978-890-7378, ckpearl.com

Pie Editors’ Choice APPLETON FARMS, Ipswich Appleton Farms, part of the Trustees of Reservations, remains one of the oldest continuously operating farms in the country. Using flour from Ground Up Grain, in Holyoke, as well as an all-butter crust, Appleton offers a selection of pies that ranges from apple crumble to chocolate cream, sourcing produce whenever possible from the farm’s own fields. 209 County Rd., Ipswich, 978-356-3825, thetrustees.org/program/appleton-farm-store Readers’ Choice AGAWAM DINER, Rowley The pies at Rowley’s Agawam Diner are straight out of a 1950s dreamscape: sky-high, whipped, gleaming, and always abundant. Every day, myriad flavors appear—lemon meringue, chocolate cream, cherry— without fail in this cash-only dining car, awaiting their patient fans. 166 Newburyport Tpke., Rowley, 978-948-7780, theagawamdiner.com BONS Hall of Famer Agawam Diner takes the cake when it comes to its pies. | Photograph by Joel Laino

Pizza Editors’ Choice SHORT & MAIN, Gloucester It may feel as though Neapolitan pies are in short supply on the North Shore, but no matter. Gloucester’s Short & Main churns out pitch-perfect wood-fired pies—as well as pastas, ever-changing appetizers, and other menu items. The menu changes daily and owes its freshness and ingenuity to whatever the farmers and fishermen are hauling in. 36 Main St., Gloucester, 978-281-0044, shortandmain.com Readers’ Choice FLATBREAD COMPANY, Amesbury It’s now a restaurant with multiple outposts, but this thin-crust pizza spot started in Amesbury in 1998 and remains a local favorite. Dough is made from organic wheat that is milled into white flour; specials—one meat flatbread, one veggie flatbread, and one salad—change weekly. The restaurant also offers vegan and gluten-free options, for extra inclusivity. 5 Market Sq., Suite B1, Amesbury, 978-834-9800, flatbreadcompany.com/locations/amesbury-ma

Raw Bar Editors’ Choice SEA LEVEL OYSTER BAR, Newburyport Location, location, location. Newburyport’s Sea Level, situated on the main floor of the Firehouse Center for the Arts, commands the city’s prime dining real estate. The estimable raw bar, which includes oysters, shrimp cocktail, littlenecks, and full seafood towers in varying sizes, tastes great on the front patio, or on the rear one, where diners can enjoy a view of both the Merrimack River and whatever performance happens to be brewing downtown. 1 Market Sq., Newburyport, 978-462-8862, sealevelnewburyport.com Readers’ Choice 1606 RESTAURANT & OYSTER BAR, Gloucester In 2021, Gloucester’s Beauport Hotel expanded. An addition was built to include a raw bar, and the results are stunning. Shades of blue and turquoise mimic the sea, and the ocean views do not disappoint. But then, neither does the actual food: oysters on the half shell, seasonal composed oysters, littlenecks, Jonah crab claws, local seafood ceviche, New England lobster tail, daily crudo, jumbo shrimp cocktail, caviar service, seafood towers, and a selection of conservas. 55 Commercial St., Gloucester, 978-491-5090, 1606restaurant.com

Roast Beef Editors’ Choice POMODORI, Newburyport The three-way is the must-try here: rare, thin-sliced roast beef with mayonnaise, cheese, and James River BBQ Sauce on an onion roll. It’s not required, of course. You can adapt a roast beef sandwich and add extra cheese, or even horseradish, although North Shore experts might ask why anyone would mess with perfection. 192 State St., Newburyport, 978-255-1722, pomodorinbpt.com Readers’ Choice THE MODERN BUTCHER, Danvers Served only on Saturdays, The Modern Butcher’s three-way is considered a local masterpiece—and the time that goes into it proves the point. It’s top-round beef, cooked sous vide for a minimum of 16 hours, then roasted, hand-cut, and sliced on a roll with all the three-way toppings. The lines are long, so arrive early—and with an appetite. 36 Maple St., Danvers, 978-750-9829, themodernbutchershop.com

Sandwiches Editors’ Choice LAROSA’S, Andover Paul LaRosa makes pastas, pizzas, and plenty of other Italian specialties in this petite Andover storefront and restaurant, but the sandwiches—which range from cured meatcentric to Italian American (think eggplant parm)—are what keep crowds coming back year after year. 7 Barnard St., Andover, 978-475-1777, larosasofandover.com Readers’ Choice THE MODERN BUTCHER, Danvers Yes, they’re beloved for their Saturdaysonly three-ways, but The Modern Butcher is worth the trip for their regular sandwiches, too. Meats are raised from local farms and ingredients are all carefully sourced. Their porchetta, for instance, is a delicacy that very well may create a repeat customer. 36 Maple St., Danvers, 978-750-9829, themodernbutchershop.com

Seafood Editors’ Choice TONNO, Gloucester Drawing its name from the Italian for tuna, this Gloucester haunt dives into coastal cuisine. The Mediterranean-inflected menu highlights local seafood, like clams stewed in tomato broth with white beans and pancetta; grilled swordfish with tomatoes, olives, and capers; cod oreganata; and tuna tartare in a citrus vinaigrette with chive oil and house crostini. 2 Main St., Gloucester, 978-879-4795, tonnorestaurant.com

TALISE, Annisquam (Seasonal)

Open seasonally in the warmer months, Talise, overlooking the water, offers a regularly changing menu that reflects local and seasonal ingredients. Seafood options are ever-present and range from yellowfin tuna tartare with local strawberries and roasted beets to spaghetti alla chitarra with lobster, Calabrian chili, snap peas, and brown butter breadcrumbs. It all depends on the weather—and on what’s growing.

33 River Rd., Annisquam, 978-515-7814, taliserestuarant.com

Readers’ Choice TURNER’S SEAFOOD AT LYCEUM, Salem In Salem, Turner’s flagship restaurant serves up some of the area’s top seafood, with options ranging from tuna tacos to linguine with clams. Its historic ambiance, curated by the Lyceum Hall, adds to the bespoke New England narrative. 43 Church St., Salem, 978-745-7665, turners-seafood.com

Steak Editors’ Choice POST 1917, Reading Chef-owner Jason Carron is keeping the American tradition of the steakhouse alive with this Reading newcomer. The restaurant, perched in Reading’s former post office, executes the steakhouse tradition correctly: beautiful cuts of meat, served a la carte, and offered with a staggering selection of sides and sauces, in a room that gleams. 136 Haven St., Reading, 781-942-0001, post1917.com Readers’ Choice PELLANA PRIME STEAKHOUSE, Peabody A multiyear winner of Wine Spectator’s Best Award of Excellence, Pellana offers a broad menu that hits every note: steaks, seafood, sides, and plenty more. Traditionalists will find a chilled shellfish platter, of course, as well as lots of steaks and chops. Any can be topped with a lobster tail or baked shrimp, or served Oscar-style, for a little added old-school whimsy. 9 Rear Sylvan St., Peabody, 978-531-4800, pellanasteakhouse.com Photograph by Elise Sinagra

Sushi Editors’ Choice MAKI SUSHI BAR & GRILL, Peabody Yes, the maki rolls alone are worth the trip. This Peabody sushi spot has dozens of them, from the conventional to the outright zany (the Buffalo chicken roll, for instance, marries American sensibilities with Japanese technique). The restaurant also serves whip-fresh sushi and sashimi. 43 Main St., Peabody, 978-854-5426, makisushibar.net Readers’ Choice TAKU SUSHI BAR, Beverly Chef-owner Jerry Lin butchers whole fish at Taku, where quality precedes quantity. Sushi and sashimi are ingredient-driven: expertly sliced fatty toro, salmon, Hamachi, and sea bream, some brushed with just a touch of a condiment to enhance their natural flavors, are the showpieces of a master at work. 211 Rantoul St., Beverly, 978-993-7185, takusushi.com

Tacos Editors’ Choice PORT VIDA A MEXICAN CANTINA, Newburyport Located within what was once Newburyport’s iconic Ten Center Street, this cozy cantina has become a newly beloved part of the downtown scene, slinging tacos al pastor, carne asada tacos, carnitas tacos, birria tacos, and even old-school hard-shell tacos—for anyone who grew up in a 1980s home and requires a bit of food-driven nostalgia. 10 Center St., Newburyport, 978-225-7773, portvidaamexicancantina.com Readers’ Choice AGAVÉ MEXICAN BISTRO, Newburyport When it comes to tacos, Agavé, on Newburyport’s State Street, offers plenty of diversity, from tomato-chipotle-marinated chicken to skirt steak to blackened shrimp to Baja fish. Tacos are served on soft flour, hard corn tortillas, and lightly fried corn tortillas, and with a variety of other toppings, like cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, and Chihuahua cheese. 50 State St., Newburyport, 978-499-0428, agavemexicanbistro.com

Takeout Editors’ Choice LAROSA’S, Andover With a comprehensive carryout menu that includes salads, sandwiches, pastas, and parms, Paul LaRosa and Michael Cammarata’s Andover spot is the cornerstone of the community that draws a Caprese-loving crowd. And with food this good, it’s not hard to see why. 7 Barnard St., Andover, 978-475-1777, larosasofandover.com Readers’ Choice GIUSEPPE’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT, Beverly Although Giuseppe’s offers a dine-in experience, the bones of this Italian restaurant are takeout; the business began as a takeout operation 30 years ago this fall, and the passion remains strong. Hearty soups, antipasto platters, sub sandwiches, and pasta platters are just some of the items that have kept diners coming back again and again over the years. 27 Enon St., Beverly, 978-720-8339, giuseppesfinefood.com

Thai Editors’ Choice BROWN SUGAR BY THE SEA, Newburyport With a broad menu that incorporates plenty of Thai favorites, this always-packed spot pits sweet against spicy, savory against sour, for a true taste of Thailand. The expansive, multifloor dining room offers plenty of light for an exceptional experience. 75 Water St., Newburyport, 978-499-8424, brownsugarbythesea.com Readers’ Choice BROWN SUGAR BY THE SEA, Newburyport

Vegetarian Editors’ Choice SOL BEAN JUICE BAR AND KITCHEN, Middleton This Middleton juice bar and restaurant takes its vegetarian food seriously. Nut butters and more are made in-house, and a diverse menu offers up everything from soups to salads to smoothie bowls, full of health-conscious ingredients. The house-made vegan “nice” cream, a cashew-based delight for the vegan set, is the ideal way to cap any visit to Sol Bean. 221 South Main St., Middleton, 978-777-5900, solbeanmiddleton.com Readers’ Choice THE NATURAL GROCER, Newburyport Newburyport’s Natural Grocer has set the standard for organic foods in the area, long before it was hip to be healthy. The store features a variety of wheat-free, dairy-free, and vegan options, along with in-house baked goods, smoothies, and fresh-pressed juices. 334 High St., Newburyport, 978-463-8713, thenaturalgrocer.net

Water View Editors’ Choice (TIE) 1606 RESTAURANT & OYSTER BAR, Gloucester There is no bad seat at 1606 Restaurant & Oyster Bar, the Beauport Hotel’s waterfront restaurant that includes the Sunset Terrace, formal dining room, and raw bar. With expansive views of Gloucester Harbor from every access point and a menu that offers a taste of the sea, this is a de rigueur visit for anyone who feels drawn to the ocean. 55 Commercial St., Gloucester, 978-491-5090, beauporthotel.com

TUSCAN SEA GRILL & BAR, Newburyport

The Merrimack River provides a mighty backdrop at Tuscan, where an Italian-inflected seafood menu is the name of the game. On the sprawling covered back deck, diners can spend a slow and relaxing meal watching the boats cruise through from the open ocean—or wave across the water to the denizens of Salisbury. The view and the meal always bring delight.

38R Merrimac St., Newburyport, 978-465-2211, tuscanseagrillbar.com