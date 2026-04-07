For years, Joe Faro’s Tuscan Kitchen stood as a cornerstone of Burlington’s dining scene—celebrated for warm hospitality, handmade pasta, and classic Italian flavors that brought the community together. Today, that familiar space has entered a new era. With the opening of Sorella, the team behind Tuscan Kitchen has introduced a refreshed vision of Italian dining while honoring the traditions that built its reputation. According to Max Faro, Joe Faro’s son, the goal was not to replace what came before, but to thoughtfully move forward.
Octopus with crispy potato and Calabrian aioli
“Tuscan Kitchen meant a lot to us and to the